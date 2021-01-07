Menu
2016 GMC Sierra 1500

133,000 KM

$35,995

+ tax & licensing
$35,995

+ taxes & licensing

Anew Auto Sales

519-721-4350

Denali

2016 GMC Sierra 1500

Location

Anew Auto Sales

206 Hespeler Rd, Cambridge, ON N1R 3H3

519-721-4350

$35,995

+ taxes & licensing

133,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 6435058
  • VIN: 3GTU2PEC2GG120301

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 133,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2016 GMC DENALI 1500 4X4 CREW CAB SHORTBOX

RUNS AND DRIVES LIKE NEW

LEATHER LOADED WITH HEATED/AC SEATS - PARKING SENSORS - NAVIGATION - BACK UP CAMERA - MOONROOF - REMOTE START - WIRELSS PHONE CHARGING - TOW PACKAGE - 20 INCH WHEELS  AND SO MUCH MORE

FINANCING AVAILABLE PLEASE VISIT ANEWAUTOSALES.COM

WE ARE OPEN BY APPOINTMENT PLEASE CALL 5197214350 TO BOOK A TEST DRIVE OR VIEWING

ANEW AUTO SALES 

206 HESPELER ROAD CAMBRIDGE N1R3H3 519-721-4350 OR 905-462-7234

SAFETY CERTICATE INCLUDED  WE HAVE MULTIPLE GMC 1500 AND CHEVROLET SILVERADO IN STOCK 

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Fog Lights
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Stability Control
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Anti-Theft System
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Passenger Seat
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Trailer Hitch
Tire Pressure Monitor
Running Boards/Side Steps
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Climate Control
Heated Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tow Hooks
Tow Hitch
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio
Bucket Seats
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)
Sliding Rear Window
Privacy Glass
Leather Steering Wheel
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Navigation System
Back-Up Camera
Adjustable Pedals
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Navigation from Telematics
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Active suspension
HD Radio
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
WiFi Hotspot

Anew Auto Sales

Anew Auto Sales

206 Hespeler Rd, Cambridge, ON N1R 3H3

519-721-4350

