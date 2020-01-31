Menu
Account
Sign In

2016 Honda Accord

Back-Up Camera * Cruise Control w/Steering Wheel Controls * Light Tinted Glass * Heated Front Bucket Seat

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Honda Accord

Back-Up Camera * Cruise Control w/Steering Wheel Controls * Light Tinted Glass * Heated Front Bucket Seat

Location

Garston Motors

2235 Eagle Street N, Cambridge, ON N3H 4R7

519-653-1212

  1. 4654365
  2. 4654365
  3. 4654365
  4. 4654365
  5. 4654365
  6. 4654365
  7. 4654365
  8. 4654365
  9. 4654365
  10. 4654365
  11. 4654365
  12. 4654365
  13. 4654365
  14. 4654365
  15. 4654365
  16. 4654365
  17. 4654365
  18. 4654365
  19. 4654365
  20. 4654365
  21. 4654365
  22. 4654365
  23. 4654365
  24. 4654365
  25. 4654365
  26. 4654365
  27. 4654365
  28. 4654365
  29. 4654365
  30. 4654365
  31. 4654365
  32. 4654365
Contact Seller

$12,995

+ taxes & licensing

  • 161,056KM
  • Used
  • Excellent Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4654365
  • VIN: 1HGCR2E30GA808758
Exterior Colour
Black
Interior Colour
Gray
Body Style
Sedan
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Manual / Standard
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5
Back-Up Camera * Keyless entry * Heated front seats * Power drivers seat * 5 speed manual * Climate control * Phone connect * Voice recognition * Hands free steering wheel controls * Cruise control * Traction control * Intermittent wipers * Telescopic/tilt steering * Alloy rims * HONDA LIN * AM/FM/CD/BLUETOOTH/WIFI/AUX/USB/ IPOD * 12 Volt dc power * Cruise Control w/Steering Wheel Controls * Light Tinted Glass * Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: driver's seat 10-way power adjustment w/power lumbar support and passenger's seat 4-way manual adjustment * Low Tire Pressure Warning * LCD Monitor In The Front * 65 L Fuel Tank * Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering * Single Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher*
***************************************************** Zero Down Payment Options Available
* Helping People Get Great Used Cars Since 1999
* Auto Loans For Good, Bad Or, No Credit
* Apply Online, Financing Available For Kitchener, Waterloo, and Guelph
* All Our Quality Vehicles Come Certified To The Highest Standards In The Industry Using Premium Parts 
* Ask About Our Exclusive Warranty Options Giving you Superior Coverage's *************************************************************************************Apply now at www.garstonmotors.com *****************************************************Call us at toll free 1-855-351-1212****************************************************************************************All prices exclude HST, Licensing *At times, a down payment may be required for financing however we will do best to achieve a $0 down loan. *All payments shown are based on a 4.94%. Rate of borrowing a vehicle over qualified term based on the lender, with HST included. Example: The cost of borrowing on a vehicle, at the purchase price of $10,000, at 4.94% rate of borrowing over 60 month term is $ 1,461.40 and payment would be $49.39 weekly. Rates are subject to change without notice. Payments are available on approved credit.
Powertrain
  • Front Wheel Drive

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Garston Motors

2018 Nissan Murano P...
 65,425 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2018 Hyundai Sonata SE
 59,841 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2012 Nissan Versa 1....
 152,003 KM
$7,995 + tax & lic
Garston Motors

Garston Motors

2235 Eagle Street N, Cambridge, ON N3H 4R7

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

519-653-XXXX

(click to show)

519-653-1212

Send A Message