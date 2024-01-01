Menu
PROMO 6 MONTHS OR 10,000 KMS EXTENDED WARRANTY WHICH COVERS UP TO $3,000 PER CLAIM - SAFETY INCLUDED - REMOTE STARTER - HEATED SEATS - REAR & SIDE MIRROR CAMERAS - SUNROOF - CARPLAY & ANDROID - BLUETOOTH - POWER WINDOWS, MIRRORS, LOCKS, TRUNK - PUSH BUTTON START - PROXIMITY KEY - KEYLESS ENTRY - NO ACCIDENTS - WE FINANCE EVERYONE - WE ACCEPT CREDIT CARDS

2016 Honda Civic

193,000 KM

Details Description Features

$15,490

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2016 Honda Civic

EX 2L/SUNROOF/NO ACCIDENTS/WARRANTY/CERTIFIED

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Honda Civic

EX 2L/SUNROOF/NO ACCIDENTS/WARRANTY/CERTIFIED

Location

A&S Prestige Auto Sales

512 Coronation Blvd., Cambridge, ON N1R 3E5

519-267-8448

Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$15,490

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
193,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 193,000 KM

Vehicle Description

PROMO 6 MONTHS OR 10,000 KMS EXTENDED WARRANTY WHICH COVERS UP TO $3,000 PER CLAIM -

SAFETY INCLUDED - REMOTE STARTER - HEATED SEATS - REAR & SIDE MIRROR CAMERAS - SUNROOF - CARPLAY & ANDROID - BLUETOOTH - POWER WINDOWS, MIRRORS, LOCKS, TRUNK - PUSH BUTTON START - PROXIMITY KEY - KEYLESS ENTRY -NO ACCIDENTS -

WE FINANCE EVERYONE - WE ACCEPT CREDIT CARDS 

WE ARE OPERATING BY APPOINTMENT - TO BOOK AN APPOINTMENT PLEASE LET US KNOW THE DAY, TIME, AND PHONE NUMBER -

MONDAY TO FRIDAY FROM 10AM-6PM - BY APPOINTMENT -

SATURDAY FROM 10AM-4PM - BY APPOINTMENT -

OMVIC/UCDA MEMBERSHIP BUY WITH CONFIDENCE -

www.asprestigeautosales.com

PLEASE CALL: 519-267-8448 or simply check our website to book an appointment.

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Forward Collision Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Remote Engine Start
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk

Exterior

Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Seating

Heated Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Convenience

Remote Starter
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Proximity Key

Warranty

Warranty Included

Additional Features

Telematics
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Side mirror camera

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

