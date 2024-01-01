Menu
Account
Sign In
<div>Heres a sharp Civic Coupe EX-T turbo with only 101000 kms and two sets of tires. This civic is in great shape inside and out and is loaded with all kinds of great features. Heated seats, backup camera, right turn blind spot camera, moonroof and plenty more that make this a great choice as an every day commuter car or economical student car heading off to college. </div><div><br></div><div>Vehicle is priced certified and ready for the road. Taxes and licensing are extra. </div><div><br></div><div>Registered dealer</div><div>Ventoso Motor Products</div><div>335 Dundas St N Cambridge</div><div>519-242-6485</div>

2016 Honda Civic

101,000 KM

Details Description Features

$17,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2016 Honda Civic

EX-T

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Honda Civic

EX-T

Location

Ventoso Motor Products

335 Dundas St N, Cambridge, ON N1R 5R2

519-242-6485

  1. 1707157588
  2. 1707157588
  3. 1707157588
  4. 1707157588
  5. 1707157588
  6. 1707157588
  7. 1707157588
  8. 1707157588
  9. 1707157588
  10. 1707157588
  11. 1707157588
  12. 1707157588
  13. 1707157588
  14. 1707157588
  15. 1707157588
  16. 1707157588
  17. 1707157588
  18. 1707157588
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$17,999

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
101,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 2HGFC3B34GH426629

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 101,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Here's a sharp Civic Coupe EX-T turbo with only 101000 kms and two sets of tires. This civic is in great shape inside and out and is loaded with all kinds of great features. Heated seats, backup camera, right turn blind spot camera, moonroof and plenty more that make this a great choice as an every day commuter car or economical student car heading off to college. 
Vehicle is priced certified and ready for the road. Taxes and licensing are extra. 
Registered dealerVentoso Motor Products335 Dundas St N Cambridge519-242-6485

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Comfort

Climate Control

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Telematics
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Ventoso Motor Products

Used 2014 Chevrolet Equinox LT for sale in Cambridge, ON
2014 Chevrolet Equinox LT 125,586 KM $12,999 + tax & lic
Used 2007 Dodge Ram 1500 SLT for sale in Cambridge, ON
2007 Dodge Ram 1500 SLT 222,000 KM SOLD
Used 2006 Toyota RAV4 BASE for sale in Cambridge, ON
2006 Toyota RAV4 BASE 178,122 KM $8,999 + tax & lic

Email Ventoso Motor Products

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Ventoso Motor Products

Ventoso Motor Products

335 Dundas St N, Cambridge, ON N1R 5R2

Call Dealer

519-242-XXXX

(click to show)

519-242-6485

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$17,999

+ taxes & licensing

Ventoso Motor Products

519-242-6485

Contact Seller
2016 Honda Civic