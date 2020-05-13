Menu
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Cambridge Centre Honda

519-623-5991

2016 Honda Civic

2016 Honda Civic

LX BRAKE HOLD | ECON MODE | APPLE CARPLAY™ & ANDROID AUTO™ CONNECTIVITY

2016 Honda Civic

LX BRAKE HOLD | ECON MODE | APPLE CARPLAY™ & ANDROID AUTO™ CONNECTIVITY

Location

Cambridge Centre Honda

227 Hespeler Rd, Cambridge, ON N1R 3H8

519-623-5991

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

  • 85,080KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 5015607
  • Stock #: 20821A
  • VIN: 2HGFC2F51GH021351
Exterior Colour
Blue
Body Style
Sedan
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door

WELL MAINTAINED & IN EXCELLENT CONDITION! WORTH TAKING A LOOK AT! 2016 Honda Civic LX featuring CVT transmission, five passenger seating, rearview camera with guidelines, auto-on/off headlights, ECON mode button and Eco-Assist system, Bluetooth, AM/FM touch screen stereo system with two USB inputs, Apple CarPlay/Android Auto connectivity, steering wheel mounted controls, cruise control, brake hold, air conditioning, dual climate zones, heated front seats, one 12V power outlet, power and heated mirrors, power locks, remote keyless entry with trunk release, power windows, split fold rear seat, electronic stability control and anti-lock braking system. Contact Cambridge Centre Honda for special discounted finance rates, as low as 6.99%, from Honda Financial Services.



Cambridge Centre Honda proudly serves customers from Cambridge, Kitchener, Waterloo, Brantford, Hamilton, Waterford, Brant, Woodstock, Paris, Branchton, Preston, Hespeler, Galt, Puslinch, Morriston, Roseville, Plattsville, New Hamburg, Baden, Tavistock, Stratford, Wellesley, St. Clements, St. Jacobs, Elmira, Breslau, Guelph, Fergus, Elora, Rockwood, Halton Hills, Georgetown, Milton and all across Ontario!

Safety
  • Traction Control
  • ABS Brakes
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Tachometer
Powertrain
  • Front Wheel Drive
Additional Features
  • CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Cambridge Centre Honda

Cambridge Centre Honda

227 Hespeler Rd, Cambridge, ON N1R 3H8

