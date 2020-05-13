+ taxes & licensing
WELL MAINTAINED & IN EXCELLENT CONDITION! WORTH TAKING A LOOK AT! 2016 Honda Civic LX featuring CVT transmission, five passenger seating, rearview camera with guidelines, auto-on/off headlights, ECON mode button and Eco-Assist system, Bluetooth, AM/FM touch screen stereo system with two USB inputs, Apple CarPlay/Android Auto connectivity, steering wheel mounted controls, cruise control, brake hold, air conditioning, dual climate zones, heated front seats, one 12V power outlet, power and heated mirrors, power locks, remote keyless entry with trunk release, power windows, split fold rear seat, electronic stability control and anti-lock braking system. Contact Cambridge Centre Honda for special discounted finance rates, as low as 6.99%, from Honda Financial Services.
