$CALL+ tax & licensing
2016 Honda CR-V
EX REARVIEW CAMERA | BLUETOOTH | HEATED SEATS
2016 Honda CR-V
EX REARVIEW CAMERA | BLUETOOTH | HEATED SEATS
Location
Cambridge Centre Honda
227 Hespeler Rd, Cambridge, ON N1R 3H8
519-623-5991
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 175,150 KM
Vehicle Description
GREAT VEHICLE! IN EXCELLENT SHAPE! TEST DRIVE TODAY! 2016 Honda CR-V EX featuring CVT transmission, five passenger seating, power sunroof, Honda Lanewatch blind spot camera, rearview camera with dynamic guidelines, ECON mode, push button start, auto on/off headlights, fog lights, Bluetooth, AM/FM/CD touch screen audio system with HDMI and two USB inputs, steering wheel mounted controls, cruise control, air conditioning, dual climate zones, heated front seats, two 12V power outlets, power mirrors, power locks, remote keyless entry, power windows, split fold rear seats, spacious cargo area, electronic stability control and anti-lock braking system. Contact Cambridge Centre Honda for special discounted finance rates, as low as 8.99%, on approved credit from Honda Financial Services.
FREE $25 GAS CARD WITH TEST DRIVE!
Our philosophy is simple. We believe that buying and owning a car should be easy, enjoyable and transparent. Welcome to the Cambridge Centre Honda Family! Cambridge Centre Honda proudly serves customers from Cambridge, Kitchener, Waterloo, Brantford, Hamilton, Waterford, Brant, Woodstock, Paris, Branchton, Preston, Hespeler, Galt, Puslinch, Morriston, Roseville, Plattsville, New Hamburg, Baden, Tavistock, Stratford, Wellesley, St. Clements, St. Jacobs, Elmira, Breslau, Guelph, Fergus, Elora, Rockwood, Halton Hills, Georgetown, Milton and all across Ontario!
Vehicle Features
Safety
Power Options
Interior
Mechanical
Media / Nav / Comm
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Cambridge Centre Honda
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Email Cambridge Centre Honda
Cambridge Centre Honda
Call Dealer
519-623-XXXX(click to show)
519-623-5991
Alternate Numbers1-800-387-3080
Quick Links
+ taxes & licensing
519-623-5991