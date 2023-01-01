Menu
<p><strong>GREAT VEHICLE! IN EXCELLENT SHAPE! TEST DRIVE TODAY!</strong> 2016 Honda CR-V EX featuring CVT transmission, five passenger seating, power sunroof, Honda Lanewatch blind spot camera, rearview camera with dynamic guidelines, ECON mode, push button start, auto on/off headlights, fog lights, Bluetooth, AM/FM/CD touch screen audio system with HDMI and two USB inputs, steering wheel mounted controls, cruise control, air conditioning, dual climate zones, heated front seats, two 12V power outlets, power mirrors, power locks, remote keyless entry, power windows, split fold rear seats, spacious cargo area, electronic stability control and anti-lock braking system. Contact Cambridge Centre Honda for special discounted finance rates, as low as 8.99%, on approved credit from Honda Financial Services.</p> <p><span style=color:#ff0000><strong>FREE $25 GAS CARD WITH TEST DRIVE!</strong></span></p> <p>Our philosophy is simple. We believe that buying and owning a car should be easy, enjoyable and transparent. Welcome to the Cambridge Centre Honda Family! Cambridge Centre Honda proudly serves customers from Cambridge, Kitchener, Waterloo, Brantford, Hamilton, Waterford, Brant, Woodstock, Paris, Branchton, Preston, Hespeler, Galt, Puslinch, Morriston, Roseville, Plattsville, New Hamburg, Baden, Tavistock, Stratford, Wellesley, St. Clements, St. Jacobs, Elmira, Breslau, Guelph, Fergus, Elora, Rockwood, Halton Hills, Georgetown, Milton and all across Ontario!</p>

2016 Honda CR-V

175,150 KM

$CALL

Cambridge Centre Honda

227 Hespeler Rd, Cambridge, ON N1R 3H8

519-623-5991

175,150KM
VIN 2HKRM4H5XGH113034

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 175,150 KM

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

AWD
CVT

Cambridge Centre Honda

Cambridge Centre Honda

227 Hespeler Rd, Cambridge, ON N1R 3H8

519-623-5991

1-800-387-3080
