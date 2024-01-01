Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>NO ACCIDNETS *** LX *** REVERSE CAMERA *** HEATED SEATS *** AUTO *** AC *** POWER GROUP *** BLUETOOTH *** ONLY 126184KM *** VEHICLE COMES CERTIFIED *** NO HIDDEN FEES *** WE DEAL WITH ALL THE MAJOR BANKS JUST LIKE THE FRANCHISE DEALERS *** WORTH THE DRIVE TO CAMBRIDGE ****</p><p>CASH PRICE: $16,495<br /><br />HOURS : MONDAY TO THURSDAY 11 AM TO 7 PM FRIDAY 11 AM TO 6 PM SATURDAY 10 AM TO 5 PM<br /><br /><br />ADDRESS : 6 JAFFRAY ST CAMBRIDGE ONTARIO</p>

2016 Honda CR-V

126,184 KM

Details Description Features

$15,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2016 Honda CR-V

LX / AUTO / REVERSE CAM / NO ACCIDENTS

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Honda CR-V

LX / AUTO / REVERSE CAM / NO ACCIDENTS

Location

Car Match Canada

6 Jaffray St, Cambridge, ON N1R 3H9

519-621-4333

  1. 1720801678
  2. 1720801682
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$15,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
126,184KM
VIN 2HKRM3H35GH001766

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 126,184 KM

Vehicle Description

NO ACCIDNETS *** LX *** REVERSE CAMERA *** HEATED SEATS *** AUTO *** AC *** POWER GROUP *** BLUETOOTH *** ONLY 126184KM *** VEHICLE COMES CERTIFIED *** NO HIDDEN FEES *** WE DEAL WITH ALL THE MAJOR BANKS JUST LIKE THE FRANCHISE DEALERS *** WORTH THE DRIVE TO CAMBRIDGE ****

CASH PRICE: $16,495

HOURS : MONDAY TO THURSDAY 11 AM TO 7 PM FRIDAY 11 AM TO 6 PM SATURDAY 10 AM TO 5 PM


ADDRESS : 6 JAFFRAY ST CAMBRIDGE ONTARIO

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Exterior

Automatic Headlights

Additional Features

Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Car Match Canada

Used 2017 Hyundai Elantra LE / HTD SEATS / AC / AUTO for sale in Cambridge, ON
2017 Hyundai Elantra LE / HTD SEATS / AC / AUTO 86,960 KM $13,995 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Jeep Wrangler SAHARA / LEATHER / POWER ROOF / NO ACCIDENTS for sale in Cambridge, ON
2019 Jeep Wrangler SAHARA / LEATHER / POWER ROOF / NO ACCIDENTS 88,779 KM $33,995 + tax & lic
Used 2017 RAM 1500 BIG HORN / CREW CAB / 4X4 / NO ACCIDENTS for sale in Cambridge, ON
2017 RAM 1500 BIG HORN / CREW CAB / 4X4 / NO ACCIDENTS 156,233 KM $22,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Exchange Policy

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Car Match Canada

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Car Match Canada

Car Match Canada

6 Jaffray St, Cambridge, ON N1R 3H9
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

519-621-XXXX

(click to show)

519-621-4333

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$15,995

+ taxes & licensing

Car Match Canada

519-621-4333

Contact Seller
2016 Honda CR-V