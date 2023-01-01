2016 Honda HR-V

$CALL + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 2 4 , 0 0 0 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition

Listing ID: 10340274

10340274 Stock #: 23228A

23228A VIN: 3CZRU5H58GM100020

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 23228A

Mileage 124,000 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control ABS Brakes Power Options Power Windows Media / Nav / Comm Air Conditioning CD Player Mechanical Power Steering Front Wheel Drive Interior Tachometer Additional Features CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.