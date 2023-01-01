Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2016 Honda HR-V

124,000 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Cambridge Centre Honda

519-623-5991

Contact Seller
2016 Honda HR-V

2016 Honda HR-V

EX ECON MODE | REARVIEW CAMERA | POWER SUNROOF

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Honda HR-V

EX ECON MODE | REARVIEW CAMERA | POWER SUNROOF

Location

Cambridge Centre Honda

227 Hespeler Rd, Cambridge, ON N1R 3H8

519-623-5991

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
124,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10340274
  • Stock #: 23228A
  • VIN: 3CZRU5H58GM100020

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 23228A
  • Mileage 124,000 KM

Vehicle Description

NOW AVAILABLE! GREAT FEATURES INCLUDED! TEST DRIVE TODAY! 2016 Honda HR-V EX featuring CVT transmission, five passenger seating, rearview camera with guidelines, power sunroof, front wiper de-icer, ECON mode button and Eco-Assist system, Bluetooth, AM/FM/CD stereo system with two USB and one HDMI inputs, steering wheel mounted controls, cruise control, air conditioning, heated front seats, one 12V power outlet, power and heated mirrors, power locks, remote keyless entry, power windows, split fold rear seat, electronic stability control and anti-lock braking system. Contact Cambridge Centre Honda for special discounted finance rates, as low as 8.99%, on approved credit from Honda Financial Services.



FREE $25 GAS CARD WITH TEST DRIVE!



Our philosophy is simple. We believe that buying and owning a car should be easy, enjoyable and transparent. Welcome to the Cambridge Centre Honda Family! Cambridge Centre Honda proudly serves customers from Cambridge, Kitchener, Waterloo, Brantford, Hamilton, Waterford, Brant, Woodstock, Paris, Branchton, Preston, Hespeler, Galt, Puslinch, Morriston, Roseville, Plattsville, New Hamburg, Baden, Tavistock, Stratford, Wellesley, St. Clements, St. Jacobs, Elmira, Breslau, Guelph, Fergus, Elora, Rockwood, Halton Hills, Georgetown, Milton and all across Ontario!

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
CD Player

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Interior

Tachometer

Additional Features

CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Cambridge Centre Honda

2019 Honda Accord To...
 42,897 KM
$35,900 + tax & lic
2019 Honda CR-V Tour...
 73,121 KM
$37,900 + tax & lic
2017 Honda Ridgeline...
 97,856 KM
$CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Cambridge Centre Honda

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Cambridge Centre Honda

Cambridge Centre Honda

227 Hespeler Rd, Cambridge, ON N1R 3H8

Call Dealer

519-623-XXXX

(click to show)

519-623-5991

Alternate Numbers
1-800-387-3080
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory