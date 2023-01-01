Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2016 Honda HR-V

118,643 KM

Details Description Features

$21,945

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$21,945

+ taxes & licensing

Car Match Canada

519-621-4333

Contact Seller
2016 Honda HR-V

2016 Honda HR-V

EX AWD / SUNROOF / NO ACCIDETNS

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Honda HR-V

EX AWD / SUNROOF / NO ACCIDETNS

Location

Car Match Canada

6 Jaffray St, Cambridge, ON N1R 3H9

519-621-4333

  1. 1675722379
  2. 1675722379
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$21,945

+ taxes & licensing

118,643KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9588988
  • VIN: 3CZRU6H53GM100951

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 118,643 KM

Vehicle Description

*** NO ACCIDETNS *** EX AWD *** SUNROOF *** AUTO *** POWER GROUP *** HEATED SEATS *** ALLOY WHEELS *** AC *** 118643 KM *** VEHICLE COMES CERTIFIED *** NO HIDDEN FEES *** WE DEAL WITH ALL THE MAJOR BANKS JUST LIKE THE FRANCHISE DEALERS *** WORTH THE DRIVE TO CAMBRIDGE ****


HOURS : MONDAY TO THURSDAY 11 AM TO 7 PM FRIDAY 11 AM TO 6 PM SATURDAY 10 AM TO 5 PM


ADDRESS : 6 JAFFRAY ST CAMBRIDGE ONTARIO

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Rearview Camera
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Heated Seats
Sunroof / Moonroof
CD Player
Bluetooth
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Car Match Canada

2017 Toyota RAV4 LE ...
 143,818 KM
$22,995 + tax & lic
2017 Ford Escape S /...
 51,216 KM
$19,995 + tax & lic
2020 Mitsubishi Outl...
 86,221 KM
$25,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Exchange Policy

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Car Match Canada

Car Match Canada

Car Match Canada

6 Jaffray St, Cambridge, ON N1R 3H9

Call Dealer

519-621-XXXX

(click to show)

519-621-4333

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory