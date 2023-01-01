Menu
2016 Honda Odyssey

137,934 KM

Details Description Features

519-621-4333

EX / HTD SEATS / REVERSE CAM / NO ACCIDENTS

Location

6 Jaffray St, Cambridge, ON N1R 3H9

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

137,934KM
Used
  • VIN: 5FNRL5H40GB500674

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 137,934 KM

Vehicle Description

NO ACCIDENTS *** ONE OWNER *** EX *** HEATED SEATS *** REVERSE CAMERA *** KEYLESS START/ENTRY *** 7 SEATER *** ALLOY WHEELS *** AUTO *** AC *** POWER GROUP *** BLUETOOTH *** ONLY 137,934KM *** VEHICLE COMES CERTIFIED *** NO HIDDEN FEES *** WE DEAL WITH ALL THE MAJOR BANKS JUST LIKE THE FRANCHISE DEALERS *** WORTH THE DRIVE TO CAMBRIDGE ****


HOURS : MONDAY TO THURSDAY 11 AM TO 7 PM FRIDAY 11 AM TO 6 PM SATURDAY 10 AM TO 5 PM


ADDRESS : 6 JAFFRAY ST CAMBRIDGE ONTARIO

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Exterior

Automatic Headlights

Additional Features

Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Bluetooth Connection

