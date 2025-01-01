Menu
Just arrived and wont last long.  Here is the highly sought after, 8 passenger Odyssey EX-L with navigation. This van looks and drives perfect. Sharlnin the metallic grey finish with the grey leather interior, this van exudes luxury.  Ifnyou have a large family and still need space for your stuff, this van has what you need. 8 seats and an ample rear cargo area ready to accept what you put in it. Hurry in before its gone. 

Van is priced certified and ready for the road.  Taxes and licensing are extra. 

Registered dealer
Ventoso Motor Products
335 Dundas St N Cambridge
519-242-6485

2016 Honda Odyssey

124,296 KM

$21,000

+ tax & licensing
2016 Honda Odyssey

EX-L

2016 Honda Odyssey

EX-L

Ventoso Motor Products

335 Dundas St N, Cambridge, ON N1R 5R2

519-242-6485

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$21,000

+ taxes & licensing

Used
124,296KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 5FNRL5H62GB513380

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 8
  • Mileage 124,296 KM

Vehicle Description

Just arrived and won't last long.  Here is the highly sought after, 8 passenger Odyssey EX-L with navigation. This van looks and drives perfect. Sharlnin the metallic grey finish with the grey leather interior, this van exudes luxury.  Ifnyou have a large family and still need space for your stuff, this van has what you need. 8 seats and an ample rear cargo area ready to accept what you put in it. Hurry in before it's gone. 
Van is priced certified and ready for the road.  Taxes and licensing are extra. 
Registered dealerVentoso Motor Products335 Dundas St N Cambridge519-242-6485

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Third Passenger Door
Power Fourth Passenger Door

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Climate Control

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Ventoso Motor Products

Ventoso Motor Products

335 Dundas St N, Cambridge, ON N1R 5R2
519-242-6485

$21,000

+ taxes & licensing

Ventoso Motor Products

519-242-6485

2016 Honda Odyssey