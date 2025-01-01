Menu
<div>Honda Odyssey EX in great shape inside and out. This van is loaded with great options like power locks , windows and drivers seat. Steering wheel controls, Bluetooth as well as backup camera and blind spot camera. To top it off its an 8 seater, so roomy enough to get a large group where theyre headed.  If youre in need of a van like this, you should definitely check this one out before its gone. call to book a time to see it. </div><div><br></div><div>Van is priced certified and ready for the road.  Taxes OMVIC fee and licensing are extra.  </div><div><br></div><div>Registered dealer</div><div>Ventoso Motor Products</div><div>335 Dundas St N Cambridge</div><div>519-242-6485</div>

2016 Honda Odyssey

160,616 KM

$17,999

+ taxes & licensing
2016 Honda Odyssey

EX

12903917

2016 Honda Odyssey

EX

Ventoso Motor Products

335 Dundas St N, Cambridge, ON N1R 5R2

519-242-6485

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$17,999

+ taxes & licensing

Used
160,616KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 5FNRL5H49GB501547

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 8
  • Mileage 160,616 KM

Honda Odyssey EX in great shape inside and out. This van is loaded with great options like power locks , windows and drivers seat. Steering wheel controls, Bluetooth as well as backup camera and blind spot camera. To top it off it's an 8 seater, so roomy enough to get a large group where they're headed.  If you're in need of a van like this, you should definitely check this one out before it's gone. call to book a time to see it. 
Van is priced certified and ready for the road.  Taxes OMVIC fee and licensing are extra.  
Registered dealerVentoso Motor Products335 Dundas St N Cambridge519-242-6485

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Third Passenger Door
Power Fourth Passenger Door

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Comfort

Climate Control

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Additional Features

Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Bluetooth Connection

Ventoso Motor Products

Ventoso Motor Products

335 Dundas St N, Cambridge, ON N1R 5R2
519-242-6485

$17,999

+ taxes & licensing>

Ventoso Motor Products

519-242-6485

2016 Honda Odyssey