2016 Honda Pilot

Options galore on on this Honda Pilot EXL including Nav backup cam and lane change camera to name just a few. Save thousands when you buy this quality preowned pilot. If you’re in the market for an 8 passenger vehicle you’ll be glad you came to check this one out. It has all the luxuries at a fraction of the new price. With Honda’s renowned quality and longevity this vehicle will keep you on the road for little in cost for years to come. Call to set up an appointment for viewing. Terry 519-242-6485 or Tim at 519-240-7420 Pilot is priced certified. Taxes and licensing are extra.
Registered dealer.
Ventoso Motor Products
362 Dundas St N. Cambridge
- Safety
-
- Anti-Lock Brakes
- Driver Air Bag
- Fog Lights
- Passenger Air Bag
- Security System
- Side Air Bag
- Traction Control
- Heated Mirrors
- Rear Window Defrost
- Child Seat Anchors
- 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
- Brake Assist
- Stability Control
- Child Safety Locks
- Rear Head Air Bag
- Rear Parking Aid
- Anti-Theft System
- Rearview Camera
- Front Head Air Bag
- Passenger Air Bag Sensor
- Power Options
-
- Power Mirrors
- Power Windows
- Power Steering
- Power Door Locks
- Power Passenger Seat
- Power Trunk
- Power Liftgate
- Power Seats
- Exterior
-
- Tinted Glass
- Alloy Wheels
- Daytime Running Lights
- Rear Spoiler
- Tire Pressure Monitor
- Comfort
-
- Air Conditioning
- Tilt Steering Wheel
- Sunroof / Moonroof
- Climate Control
- Heated Steering Wheel
- Convenience
-
- Cruise Control
- Keyless Entry
- Steering Wheel Controls
- Automatic Headlights
- Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
- Driver Vanity Mirror
- Passenger Vanity Mirror
- Remote Trunk Release
- Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
- Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
- Universal Garage Door Opener
- Remote Engine Start
- Push Button Start
- Temporary spare tire
- Media / Nav / Comm
-
- AM/FM Radio
- Premium Sound System
- CD Player
- Trip Computer
- MP3 Player
- Bluetooth
- Satellite Radio
- Steering Wheel Audio Controls
- GPS Navigation
- Auxiliary Audio Input
- SiriusXM Radio
- Seating
-
- Bucket Seats
- Heated Seats
- Leather Seats
- Split Rear Seat
- Pass-Through Rear Seat
- Power Driver Seat
- 3rd Row Seat
- Lumbar Support
- Rear Bench Seat
- Driver Adjustable Lumbar
- Heated Front Seat(s)
- Trim
-
- Windows
-
- Powertrain
-
- Additional Features
-
- Navigation System
- Back-Up Camera
- Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
- Telematics
- Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
- Lane Departure Warning
- Keyless Start
- Heated Rear Seat(s)
- Bluetooth Connection
- Sun/Moonroof
- WiFi Hotspot
- Lane Keeping Assist
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the
Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.