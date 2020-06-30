Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2016 Honda Pilot

75,883 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Cambridge Centre Honda

519-623-5991

Contact Seller
2016 Honda Pilot

2016 Honda Pilot

Touring POWER MOONROOF | REAR ENTERTAINMENT SYSTEM | PUSH BUTTON START

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Honda Pilot

Touring POWER MOONROOF | REAR ENTERTAINMENT SYSTEM | PUSH BUTTON START

Location

Cambridge Centre Honda

227 Hespeler Rd, Cambridge, ON N1R 3H8

519-623-5991

Contact Seller
  • Listing ID: 5353388
  • Stock #: 20638A
  • VIN: 5FNYF6H9XGB505529

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

75,883KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Green
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 20638A
  • Mileage 75,883 KM

Vehicle Description

JUST ARRIVED! WELL MAINTAINED & IN EXCELLENT CONDITION! FAMILY FRIENDLY OPTION! 2016 Honda Pilot Touring featuring nine speed automatic transmission, seven passenger seating, leather interior, Honda Blue-ray Rear Entertainment System with 9-inch display, rearview camera with dynamic guidelines, power moonroof, 10-way power adjustable drivers seat, SiriusXM satellite radio, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto equipped, HDMI® input jack, The Honda sensing technologies, Adaptive Cruise Control, Forward Collision Warning system, Collision Mitigation Braking system, Lane Departure Warning system, Lane Keeping Assist system and Road Departure Mitigation system, push button start with proximity key entry, auto-on/off projector-beam LED headlights, steering wheel mounted controls, air conditioning, heated front and second row seats, two 12V power outlets, power and heated mirrors, power locks, remote keyless entry, power windows, split fold 2nd row seats, 3rd row split fold and store-in-floor seats, spacious cargo area, electronic stability control and anti-lock braking system. Contact Cambridge Centre Honda for special discounted finance rates, as low as 6.99%, from Honda Financial Services.



FREE $25 GAS CARD AFTER TAKING A TEST DRIVE! JUST MENTION JULY!



Our philosophy is simple. We believe that buying and owning a car should be easy, enjoyable and transparent. Welcome to the Cambridge Centre Honda Family! Cambridge Centre Honda proudly serves customers from Cambridge, Kitchener, Waterloo, Brantford, Hamilton, Waterford, Brant, Woodstock, Paris, Branchton, Preston, Hespeler, Galt, Puslinch, Morriston, Roseville, Plattsville, New Hamburg, Baden, Tavistock, Stratford, Wellesley, St. Clements, St. Jacobs, Elmira, Breslau, Guelph, Fergus, Elora, Rockwood, Halton Hills, Georgetown, Milton and all across Ontario!

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Power Steering
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
CD Player
Compass
AWD
Navigation System
9 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Cambridge Centre Honda

2015 Honda Accord Sp...
 68,236 KM
$17,900 + tax & lic
2018 Honda Accord Sp...
 61,080 KM
$24,500 + tax & lic
2014 Honda CR-V EX-L...
 94,756 KM
$17,900 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Cambridge Centre Honda

Cambridge Centre Honda

Cambridge Centre Honda

227 Hespeler Rd, Cambridge, ON N1R 3H8

Call Dealer

519-623-XXXX

(click to show)

519-623-5991

Alternate Numbers
1-800-387-3080
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory