227 Hespeler Rd, Cambridge, ON N1R 3H8
JUST ARRIVED! WELL MAINTAINED & IN EXCELLENT CONDITION! FAMILY FRIENDLY OPTION! 2016 Honda Pilot Touring featuring nine speed automatic transmission, seven passenger seating, leather interior, Honda Blue-ray Rear Entertainment System with 9-inch display, rearview camera with dynamic guidelines, power moonroof, 10-way power adjustable drivers seat, SiriusXM satellite radio, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto equipped, HDMI® input jack, The Honda sensing technologies, Adaptive Cruise Control, Forward Collision Warning system, Collision Mitigation Braking system, Lane Departure Warning system, Lane Keeping Assist system and Road Departure Mitigation system, push button start with proximity key entry, auto-on/off projector-beam LED headlights, steering wheel mounted controls, air conditioning, heated front and second row seats, two 12V power outlets, power and heated mirrors, power locks, remote keyless entry, power windows, split fold 2nd row seats, 3rd row split fold and store-in-floor seats, spacious cargo area, electronic stability control and anti-lock braking system. Contact Cambridge Centre Honda for special discounted finance rates, as low as 6.99%, from Honda Financial Services.
