2016 Hyundai Elantra

152,493 KM

Details Description

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Lebada Motors

519-653-1212

2016 Hyundai Elantra

2016 Hyundai Elantra

SPORT 6AT

2016 Hyundai Elantra

SPORT 6AT

Location

Lebada Motors

2235 Eagle Street N, Cambridge, ON N3H 4R7

519-653-1212

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

152,493KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  Listing ID: 8981008
  VIN: KMHDH4AH4GU484048

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour White
  Interior Colour Black
  Body Style Sedan
  Fuel Type Gasoline
  Transmission Automatic
  Doors 4-door
  Passengers 5
  Mileage 152,493 KM

Vehicle Description

* Elantra Sport * Back Up Camera * Heated Front & Rear Cloth Seats * Sunroof * Cruise Control * Steering Wheel Controls * Hands Free Calling * AM/FM/SiriusXM/USB/Aux/Bluetooth * Automatic/Manual Mode * Active Eco Mode * 12V DC Outlet * USB Outlet * Power Locks * Power Windows * Traction Control * Manual Folding Mirrors * Fog Lights * Rear Child Door Locks * Child Seat Anchors *

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Lebada Motors

Lebada Motors

2235 Eagle Street N, Cambridge, ON N3H 4R7

519-653-XXXX

519-653-1212

