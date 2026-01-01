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<p>YOU SAFETY YOU SAVE *** NO ACCIDENTS *** GL *** HATCHBACK *** AUTO *** AC ***  POWER GROUP *** ONLY 213013KM </p><p> *** NO HIDDEN FEES ***  WORTH THE DRIVE TO CAMBRIDGE ****<br>WE DO NOT KNOW WHAT IT NEEDS FOR SAFETY</p><p>WE WILL NOT SAFETY THE VEHICLE<br><br>HOURS : MONDAY TO THURSDAY 11 AM TO 7 PM FRIDAY 11 AM TO 6 PM SATURDAY 10 AM TO 5 PM<br><br><br>ADDRESS : 6 JAFFRAY ST CAMBRIDGE ONTARIO</p>

2016 Hyundai Elantra GT

213,013 KM

Details Description Features

$2,700

+ taxes & licensing
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2016 Hyundai Elantra GT

GL / HATCHBACK / AUTO / AC

Watch This Vehicle
13986534

2016 Hyundai Elantra GT

GL / HATCHBACK / AUTO / AC

Location

Car Match Canada

6 Jaffray St, Cambridge, ON N1R 3H9

519-621-4333

  1. 1777061301
  2. 1777061300
  3. 1777061300
  4. 1777061300
  5. 1777061300
  6. 1777061301
  7. 1777061301
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Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

$2,700

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
213,013KM
As Is Condition
VIN KMHD25LH2GU313088

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 213,013 KM

Vehicle Description

YOU SAFETY YOU SAVE *** NO ACCIDENTS *** GL *** HATCHBACK *** AUTO *** AC ***  POWER GROUP *** ONLY 213013KM 

 *** NO HIDDEN FEES ***  WORTH THE DRIVE TO CAMBRIDGE ****
WE DO NOT KNOW WHAT IT NEEDS FOR SAFETY

WE WILL NOT SAFETY THE VEHICLE

HOURS : MONDAY TO THURSDAY 11 AM TO 7 PM FRIDAY 11 AM TO 6 PM SATURDAY 10 AM TO 5 PM


ADDRESS : 6 JAFFRAY ST CAMBRIDGE ONTARIO

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Temporary spare tire

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat
Cargo shade

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Steel Wheels

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Wheel Covers
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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6 Jaffray St, Cambridge, ON N1R 3H9
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$2,700

+ taxes & licensing>

Car Match Canada

519-621-4333

2016 Hyundai Elantra GT