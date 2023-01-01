Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2016 Jeep Patriot

155,000 KM

Details Description Features

$12,990

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$12,990

+ taxes & licensing

A&S Prestige Auto Sales

519-267-8448

Contact Seller
2016 Jeep Patriot

2016 Jeep Patriot

High Altitude/4X4/2.4L/SUNROOF/NO ACCIDENTS

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Jeep Patriot

High Altitude/4X4/2.4L/SUNROOF/NO ACCIDENTS

Location

A&S Prestige Auto Sales

512 Coronation Blvd., Cambridge, ON N1R 3E5

519-267-8448

  1. 1689298172
  2. 1689298177
  3. 1689298172
  4. 1689298172
  5. 1689298174
  6. 1689298174
  7. 1689298172
  8. 1689298175
  9. 1689298172
  10. 1689298174
  11. 1689298173
  12. 1689298172
  13. 1689298176
  14. 1689298172
  15. 1689298172
  16. 1689298177
  17. 1689298172
  18. 1689298171
  19. 1689298172
  20. 1689298175
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

$12,990

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
155,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 10176687

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 155,000 KM

Vehicle Description

SAFETY INCLUDED - REMOTE STARTER - SUNROOF - FULLY LOADED - NO ACCIDENTS - 

WE FINANCE EVERYONE - WE ACCEPT CREDIT CARDS 

WE ARE OPERATING BY APPOINTMENT - TO BOOK AN APPOINTMENT PLEASE LET US KNOW THE DAY, TIME, AND PHONE NUMBER -

MONDAY TO FRIDAY FROM 10AM-6PM - BY APPOINTMENT -

SATURDAY FROM 10AM-4PM - BY APPOINTMENT -

OMVIC/UCDA MEMBERSHIP BUY WITH CONFIDENCE -

www.asprestigeautosales.com

PLEASE CALL: 519-267-8448 or simply check our website to book an appointment.

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Folding Rear Seat
Steering Wheel Controls

Seating

Heated Seats

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Warranty

Warranty Available

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From A&S Prestige Auto Sales

2013 Nissan Juke SL/...
 120,000 KM
$12,990 + tax & lic
2016 Kia Sportage LX...
 188,000 KM
$12,990 + tax & lic
2016 Jeep Patriot Hi...
 155,000 KM
$12,990 + tax & lic

Email A&S Prestige Auto Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
A&S Prestige Auto Sales

A&S Prestige Auto Sales

512 Coronation Blvd., Cambridge, ON N1R 3E5

Call Dealer

519-267-XXXX

(click to show)

519-267-8448

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory