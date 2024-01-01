$11,825+ tax & licensing
2016 Jeep Patriot
FWD 4dr High Altitude
Location
Canada Cars Cambridge
172 King Street East, Cambridge, ON N3H 3M4
519-650-5031
$11,825
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 124,456 KM
Vehicle Description
Engine: 2.0L DOHC 16V I-4 w/Dual VVT
GVWR: 2,011 kgs (4,435 lbs)
Front-Wheel Drive
Block Heater
60-Amp/Hr 525CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
120 Amp Alternator
420.0 Kgs Maximum Payload
Gas-Pressurized Shock Absorbers
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Touring Suspension
Hydraulic Power-Assist Steering
51 L Fuel Tank
Single Stainless Steel Exhaust
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Multi-Link Rear Suspension w/Coil Springs
Vehicle Features
