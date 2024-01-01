Menu
<p>Engine: 2.0L DOHC 16V I-4 w/Dual VVT</p><p>GVWR: 2,011 kgs (4,435 lbs)</p><p>Front-Wheel Drive</p><p>Block Heater</p><p>60-Amp/Hr 525CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection</p><p>120 Amp Alternator</p><p>420.0 Kgs Maximum Payload</p><p>Gas-Pressurized Shock Absorbers</p><p>Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars</p><p>Touring Suspension</p><p>Hydraulic Power-Assist Steering</p><p>51 L Fuel Tank</p><p>Single Stainless Steel Exhaust</p><p>Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs</p><p>Multi-Link Rear Suspension w/Coil Springs</p><span id=jodit-selection_marker_1710181743570_7227162560057689 data-jodit-selection_marker=start style=line-height: 0; display: none;></span><br>

2016 Jeep Patriot

124,456 KM

Details Description Features

$11,825

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2016 Jeep Patriot

FWD 4dr High Altitude

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Jeep Patriot

FWD 4dr High Altitude

Location

Canada Cars Cambridge

172 King Street East, Cambridge, ON N3H 3M4

519-650-5031

$11,825

+ taxes & licensing

Used
124,456KM
VIN 1C4NJPAA0GD591041

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 124,456 KM

Vehicle Description

Engine: 2.0L DOHC 16V I-4 w/Dual VVT

GVWR: 2,011 kgs (4,435 lbs)

Front-Wheel Drive

Block Heater

60-Amp/Hr 525CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection

120 Amp Alternator

420.0 Kgs Maximum Payload

Gas-Pressurized Shock Absorbers

Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars

Touring Suspension

Hydraulic Power-Assist Steering

51 L Fuel Tank

Single Stainless Steel Exhaust

Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs

Multi-Link Rear Suspension w/Coil Springs


Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Block Heater
TOURING SUSPENSION
Front-wheel drive
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
120 amp alternator
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Single stainless steel exhaust
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Hydraulic Power-Assist Steering
51 L Fuel Tank
60-Amp/Hr 525CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
420.0 Kgs Maximum Payload

Media / Nav / Comm

4 Speakers
Fixed antenna

Exterior

Variable Intermittent Wipers
Body-coloured grille
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Steel spare wheel
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Body-Coloured Rear Step Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Black Bodyside Cladding
Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps

Interior

glove box
Driver foot rest
Front map lights
Full Cloth Headliner
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Air filtration
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Carpet Floor Trim
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Manual tilt steering column
Rear cupholder
Driver and passenger visor vanity mirrors
1 12V DC Power Outlet
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage and 1 12V DC Power Outlet
Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Headliner/Pillar Ducts
Instrument Panel Bin
Manual Anti-Whiplash Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Fixed Rear Head Restraints
Sliding Front Centre Armrest w/Storage
Illuminated Front Cupholder
Interior Trim -inc: Chrome Instrument Panel Insert and Chrome Interior Accents
Chrome Gear Shifter Material
Analog Appearance
Sentry Key Immobilizer

Powertrain

engine coolant temp

Safety

Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags

Additional Features

GVWR: 2
odometer
435 lbs)
Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point
Gauges -inc: Speedometer
Tachometer and Trip Odometer
Engine: 2.0L DOHC 16V I-4 w/Dual VVT
011 kgs (4

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Email Canada Cars Cambridge

Canada Cars Cambridge

Canada Cars Cambridge

172 King Street East, Cambridge, ON N3H 3M4

$11,825

+ taxes & licensing

Canada Cars Cambridge

519-650-5031

2016 Jeep Patriot