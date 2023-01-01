2016 Jeep Patriot

Sale $13,800 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 7 9 , 0 0 0 K M Used

Listing ID: 9798424

9798424 Stock #: N8386

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Burgundy

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Transmission Automatic

Stock # N8386

Mileage 179,000 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Rear Window Defrost Brake Assist Stability Control Tire Pressure Monitor Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Rear Bench Seat Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio CD Player MP3 Player Auxiliary Audio Input Exterior Daytime Running Lights Aluminum Wheels Temporary spare tire Convenience Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Powertrain Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode Seating Driver Adjustable Lumbar

