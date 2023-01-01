Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2016 Jeep Patriot

179,000 KM

Details Description Features

$13,800

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$13,800

+ taxes & licensing

Redline Auto Sales

226.473.1123

Contact Seller
2016 Jeep Patriot

2016 Jeep Patriot

4x4 Sport / North

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Jeep Patriot

4x4 Sport / North

Location

Redline Auto Sales

630 Hespeler Rd, Cambridge, ON N1R 6J8

226.473.1123

  1. 9798424
  2. 9798424
  3. 9798424
  4. 9798424
  5. 9798424
  6. 9798424
  7. 9798424
  8. 9798424
  9. 9798424
  10. 9798424
  11. 9798424
  12. 9798424
  13. 9798424
  14. 9798424
  15. 9798424
  16. 9798424
  17. 9798424
  18. 9798424
  19. 9798424
Contact Seller
Logo_NoBadges
Sale

$13,800

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
179,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9798424
  • Stock #: N8386

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Burgundy
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # N8386
  • Mileage 179,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Over 1000 Positive Google Reviews combined!!! Superior Level of Guest Experience and Satisfaction, Unrivalled Pricing, Three Locations to Serve You!!! Don't Miss Your Chance to Experience a New Way of Buying a Pre-Owned Vehicle!!! LOWEST price policy in effect, we APPROVE all credit, TOP value paid for trades, NO extra fees!!! All pricing is pre-negotiated to save you money and time!!! No extra fees of any kind, what you see is what you pay, MTO safety standards certificate is included!!! HST and licensing extra!!! Carfax reports are provided with every vehicle at no EXTRA charge!!! Over 400 vehicles in stock!!! OMVIC registered!!! We want your trade ins, top value paid!!! We will buy your vehicle even if you don't buy from us!!! We Approve All Credit!!! Everyone is Approved (conditions apply)!!! Please visit www.redlineautosales.ca for our complete and up to date inventory!!!

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Rear Bench Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Temporary spare tire

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Seating

Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Redline Auto Sales

2015 Volkswagen Jett...
 2,200 KM
$11,000 + tax & lic
2012 Kia Optima WE A...
 135,000 KM
$11,000 + tax & lic
2018 Volkswagen Tigu...
 192,000 KM
$CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery
Exchange Policy

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Redline Auto Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Redline Auto Sales

Redline Auto Sales

Cambridge

630 Hespeler Rd, Cambridge, ON N1R 6J8

Call Dealer

226.473.XXXX

(click to show)

226.473.1123

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory