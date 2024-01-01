Menu
Account
Sign In
<p style=margin: 0px; padding: 10px; border: 0px; font-weight: bold; font-size: 15px; font-family: Arial, Helvetica, sans-serif; vertical-align: baseline;><span style=font-family: Arial, Helvetica, sans-serif;><span style=font-size: 15px;><strong>SAFETY INCLUDED - PANORAMIC SUNROOF - REARVIEW CAMERA - PROXIMITY KEY & PUSH BOTTOM START - POWER SEATS & MEMORY SEAT - POWER WINDOWS, LOCKS, MIRRORS, TRUNK - FRONT & REAR HEATED SEATS - HEATED STEERING WHEEL - BLUETOOTH - 2 SETS OF TIRES ON WHEELS - NO ACCIDENTS - </strong></span></span></p><p style=margin: 0px; padding: 10px; border: 0px; font-weight: bold; font-size: 15px; font-family: Arial, Helvetica, sans-serif; vertical-align: baseline;><span style=font-family: Arial, Helvetica, sans-serif;><span style=font-size: 15px;><strong>WE FINANCE EVERYONE - WE ACCEPT CREDIT CARDS  -</strong></span></span></p><p style=margin: 0px; padding: 10px; border: 0px; font-weight: bold; font-size: 15px; font-family: Arial, Helvetica, sans-serif; vertical-align: baseline;><span style=font-family: Arial, Helvetica, sans-serif;><span style=font-size: 15px;><strong>WE ARE OPERATING MONDAY THROUGH SATURDAY BY APPOINTMENT - TO BOOK AN APPOINTMENT PLEASE LET US KNOW THE DAY, TIME, AND PHONE NUMBER -</strong></span></span></p><p style=margin: 0px; padding: 10px; border: 0px; font-weight: bold; font-size: 15px; font-family: Arial, Helvetica, sans-serif; vertical-align: baseline;><span style=font-family: Arial, Helvetica, sans-serif;><span style=font-size: 15px;><strong>PLEASE CALL: 519-267-8448 or simply check our website to book an appointment:</strong></span></span></p><p style=margin: 0px; padding: 10px; border: 0px; font-weight: bold; font-size: 15px; font-family: Arial, Helvetica, sans-serif; vertical-align: baseline;><span style=font-family: Arial, Helvetica, sans-serif;><span style=font-size: 15px;><strong>www.asprestigeautosales.com</strong></span></span></p>

2016 Kia Optima

126,000 KM

Details Description Features

$13,490

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2016 Kia Optima

EX Tech 2.4L/TOP OF THE LINE/NO ACCIDENT/CERTIFIED

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Kia Optima

EX Tech 2.4L/TOP OF THE LINE/NO ACCIDENT/CERTIFIED

Location

A&S Prestige Auto Sales

512 Coronation Blvd., Cambridge, ON N1R 3E5

519-267-8448

  1. 1720402574
  2. 1720402571
  3. 1720402569
  4. 1720402570
  5. 1720402569
  6. 1720402572
  7. 1720402572
  8. 1720402571
  9. 1720402569
  10. 1720402569
  11. 1720402564
  12. 1720402567
  13. 1720402568
  14. 1720402565
  15. 1720402570
  16. 1720402565
  17. 1720402566
  18. 1720402564
  19. 1720402570
  20. 1720402569
  21. 1720402574
  22. 1720402561
  23. 1720402570
  24. 1720402570
  25. 1720402565
  26. 1720402571
  27. 1720402570
  28. 1720402568
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$13,490

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
126,000KM
Excellent Condition

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black Leather
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 126,000 KM

Vehicle Description

SAFETY INCLUDED - PANORAMIC SUNROOF - REARVIEW CAMERA - PROXIMITY KEY & PUSH BOTTOM START - POWER SEATS & MEMORY SEAT - POWER WINDOWS, LOCKS, MIRRORS, TRUNK - FRONT & REAR HEATED SEATS - HEATED STEERING WHEEL - BLUETOOTH - 2 SETS OF TIRES ON WHEELS - NO ACCIDENTS - 

WE FINANCE EVERYONE - WE ACCEPT CREDIT CARDS  -

WE ARE OPERATING MONDAY THROUGH SATURDAY BY APPOINTMENT - TO BOOK AN APPOINTMENT PLEASE LET US KNOW THE DAY, TIME, AND PHONE NUMBER -

PLEASE CALL: 519-267-8448 or simply check our website to book an appointment:

www.asprestigeautosales.com

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Winter Tires
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Lumbar Support
Rear Bench Seat
Rearview Camera
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Warranty

Warranty Available

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
Proximity Key

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Cross-Traffic Alert
Hands-Free Liftgate

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From A&S Prestige Auto Sales

Used 2013 Dodge Journey Canada Value Pkg 2.4L/NO ACCIDENTS/CERTIFIED for sale in Cambridge, ON
2013 Dodge Journey Canada Value Pkg 2.4L/NO ACCIDENTS/CERTIFIED 166,000 KM $7,790 + tax & lic
Used 2018 Chevrolet Sonic LT 1.8L/NO ACCIDENTS/FULLY LOADED/CERTIFIED for sale in Cambridge, ON
2018 Chevrolet Sonic LT 1.8L/NO ACCIDENTS/FULLY LOADED/CERTIFIED 134,000 KM $12,290 + tax & lic
Used 2020 RAM 1500 Rebel 4x4 Crew Cab 3L TURBO DIESEL ECODIESEL for sale in Cambridge, ON
2020 RAM 1500 Rebel 4x4 Crew Cab 3L TURBO DIESEL ECODIESEL 31,000 KM $52,990 + tax & lic

Email A&S Prestige Auto Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
A&S Prestige Auto Sales

A&S Prestige Auto Sales

512 Coronation Blvd., Cambridge, ON N1R 3E5
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

519-267-XXXX

(click to show)

519-267-8448

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$13,490

+ taxes & licensing

A&S Prestige Auto Sales

519-267-8448

Contact Seller
2016 Kia Optima