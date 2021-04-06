Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2016 Kia Rio

120,322 KM

Details Description

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Lebada Motors

519-653-1212

Contact Seller
2016 Kia Rio

2016 Kia Rio

EX

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Kia Rio

EX

Location

Lebada Motors

2235 Eagle Street N, Cambridge, ON N3H 4R7

519-653-1212

  1. 6942820
  2. 6942820
  3. 6942820
  4. 6942820
  5. 6942820
  6. 6942820
  7. 6942820
  8. 6942820
  9. 6942820
  10. 6942820
  11. 6942820
  12. 6942820
  13. 6942820
  14. 6942820
  15. 6942820
  16. 6942820
  17. 6942820
  18. 6942820
  19. 6942820
  20. 6942820
  21. 6942820
  22. 6942820
  23. 6942820
  24. 6942820
  25. 6942820
  26. 6942820
  27. 6942820
  28. 6942820
  29. 6942820
  30. 6942820
  31. 6942820
  32. 6942820
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

120,322KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6942820
  • VIN: KNADN4A33G6540465

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 120,322 KM

Vehicle Description

EX GDI * * Heated Cloth Seats * Back Up Camera * Cruise Control * Steering Wheel Controls * Hands Free Calling * Eco Mode * Heated Cloth Seats * Automatic Drivers Window * AUX/USB/BT/Sirius XM * MicroSoft UVO * Automatic/Manual Mode * Traction Control * Climate Control * Child Seat Anchors * Keyless Entry * Power Locks * Rear Child Door Locks * 1.6L 4 Cylinder * 6 Speed Auto *

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Lebada Motors

2016 Kia Rio EX
 120,322 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2015 Chevrolet Silve...
 138,491 KM
$27,495 + tax & lic
2015 Chevrolet Spark...
 33,968 KM
$8,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Additional Options from Lebada Motors
Video Calls

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Lebada Motors

Lebada Motors

Lebada Motors

2235 Eagle Street N, Cambridge, ON N3H 4R7

Call Dealer

519-653-XXXX

(click to show)

519-653-1212

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory