2016 Kia Rio

+ taxes & licensing
519-653-1212
2235 Eagle Street N, Cambridge, ON N3H 4R7
519-653-1212
+ taxes & licensing
EX GDI * * Heated Cloth Seats * Back Up Camera * Cruise Control * Steering Wheel Controls * Hands Free Calling * Eco Mode * Heated Cloth Seats * Automatic Drivers Window * AUX/USB/BT/Sirius XM * MicroSoft UVO * Automatic/Manual Mode * Traction Control * Climate Control * Child Seat Anchors * Keyless Entry * Power Locks * Rear Child Door Locks * 1.6L 4 Cylinder * 6 Speed Auto *
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
2235 Eagle Street N, Cambridge, ON N3H 4R7