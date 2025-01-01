Menu
WOW!!! This Rondo is in superb condition inside and out and runs and drives like a new car. If youre looking for a compact people mover loaded with options, youve just found it.  This car has enough options to make your friends envy you while also keeping the price down which makes everyone happy. If you need a quality vehicle but dont want to break the bank you have to come see this one.  Hurry in before its gone. 

Rondonis priced certified and ready for the road. Taxes and licensing are extra. 

Registered dealer
Ventoso Motor Products
335 Dundas St. N Cambridge
519-242-6485

2016 Kia Rondo

130,312 KM

$10,999

+ tax & licensing
2016 Kia Rondo

EX w/3rd Row

2016 Kia Rondo

EX w/3rd Row

Ventoso Motor Products

335 Dundas St N, Cambridge, ON N1R 5R2

519-242-6485

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$10,999

+ taxes & licensing

Used
130,312KM
Excellent Condition
  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Wagon
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 130,312 KM

WOW!!! This Rondo is in superb condition inside and out and runs and drives like a new car. If you're looking for a compact people mover loaded with options, you've just found it.  This car has enough options to make your friends envy you while also keeping the price down which makes everyone happy. If you need a quality vehicle but don't want to break the bank you have to come see this one.  Hurry in before it's gone. 
Rondonis priced certified and ready for the road. Taxes and licensing are extra. 
Registered dealerVentoso Motor Products335 Dundas St. N Cambridge519-242-6485

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start
Temporary spare tire

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Lumbar Support
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Cargo shade

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Driver's Seat
Power Trunk

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Bluetooth Connection

Ventoso Motor Products

Ventoso Motor Products

335 Dundas St N, Cambridge, ON N1R 5R2
