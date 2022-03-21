2016 Kia Soul EV

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale $23,990 + taxes & licensing 1 1 8 , 0 0 0 K M Used Excellent Condition Calculate Payments

Listing ID: 8787839

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour BLACK/RED

Interior Colour Grey - Light

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Electric

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 118,000 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Push Button Start Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Child Seat Anchors Rearview Camera Exterior Fog Lights Tinted Glass Alloy Wheels Automatic Headlights Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Folding Rear Seat Power Door Locks Steering Wheel Controls Heated Steering Wheel GPS Navigation Convenience Keyless Entry Proximity Key Seating Heated Seats Leather Seats Warranty Warranty Available Media / Nav / Comm Premium Sound System Bluetooth Additional Features Parking Sensors Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors Power Folding Mirrors Premium Synthetic Seats Heated Rear Seat(s) Bluetooth Connection Electric Motor Heater Steering Wheel WALL CHARGER

