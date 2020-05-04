Menu
2016 Mazda CX-3

GS SUNROOF !! BLUE TOOTH !! REAR CAMERA !!

2016 Mazda CX-3

GS SUNROOF !! BLUE TOOTH !! REAR CAMERA !!

Special Interest Automobiles

75 Water St South, Cambridge, ON N1R 3C9

519-622-4955

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

  • 39,907KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 4967052
  Stock #: 101440
  VIN: JM1DKBC72G0101440
Exterior Colour
White
Interior Colour
Black
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door

CLEAN CAR FAX REPORT (ACCIDENT FREE) !! ONE PREVIOUS OWNER !! ONTARIO VEHICLE !! SUNROOF !! HEATED LEATHER SEATS !! BLUE TOOTH !! REAR CAMERA !! CRUISE CONTROL !! AIR CONDITIONING !! STEERING WHEEL MOUNTED CONTROLS !! BALANCE OF FACTORY WARRANTY !! PLEASE CALL TO ARRANGE A VIEWING AND A ROAD TEST !! ALL CARS ARE RECONDITION E-TESTED AND CERTIFIED AND READY TO BE DRIVEN !!!!! LOW FINANCING!! SERVING CAMBRIDGE, KW AND AREA FOR OVER 33 YEARS! VOTED BEST USED CAR DEALER 1999-2018 YEARS RUNNING - GOOD OR BAD CREDIT - WE CAN HELP - ON THE SPOT FINANCING - ALL OUR LATE MODEL CARS, TRUCKS SUV's & VANS ARE CERTIFIED AND E-TESTED! Proudly Serving new and repeat clients from Kitchener, Brantford, Waterloo, Guelph, Milton, and all of Brant county for over 33 years! We also have a complete service located on Franklin Blvd. in Cambridge - from Oil Changes and maintenance, to engine and transmission work, and even tires and tire storage - we offer a full range of services to help you! Call us today.

Safety
  • Traction Control
  • ABS Brakes
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Tachometer
  • CD Player
Powertrain
  • Front Wheel Drive
Additional Features
  • 6 Speed Automatic

Special Interest Automobiles

Special Interest Automobiles

75 Water St South, Cambridge, ON N1R 3C9

