2016 Mazda CX-5
Touring AWD
Location
Lebada Motors
2235 Eagle Street N, Cambridge, ON N3H 4R7
519-653-1212
- Listing ID: 8981011
- VIN: JM3KE4CY6G0920283
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 114,170 KM
Vehicle Description
* CX-5 AWD * Push Button Start * Back Up Camera * Navigation * Sunroof * Heated Cloth Seats * Power Driver Seat * Blind Spot Assist * Sport Mode * Automatic/Manual Mode * Cruise Control * Steering Wheel Controls * Hands Free Calling * AM/FM/SiriusXM/Pandora/USB/Aux/Bluetooth * Trailer Receiver * Power Locks * Power Windows * Rear Child Door Locks * Child Seat Anchors * Keyless Entry * Alloy Rims *
