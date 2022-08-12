Menu
2016 Mazda CX-5

114,170 KM

Details Description

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Lebada Motors

519-653-1212

Touring AWD

Location

Lebada Motors

2235 Eagle Street N, Cambridge, ON N3H 4R7

519-653-1212

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

114,170KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 8981011
  • VIN: JM3KE4CY6G0920283

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 114,170 KM

Vehicle Description

* CX-5 AWD * Push Button Start * Back Up Camera * Navigation * Sunroof * Heated Cloth Seats * Power Driver Seat * Blind Spot Assist * Sport Mode * Automatic/Manual Mode * Cruise Control * Steering Wheel Controls * Hands Free Calling * AM/FM/SiriusXM/Pandora/USB/Aux/Bluetooth * Trailer Receiver * Power Locks * Power Windows * Rear Child Door Locks * Child Seat Anchors * Keyless Entry * Alloy Rims *

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Lebada Motors

Lebada Motors

2235 Eagle Street N, Cambridge, ON N3H 4R7

