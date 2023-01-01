Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2016 Mazda MAZDA5

123,000 KM

Details Description Features

$14,990

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$14,990

+ taxes & licensing

A&S Prestige Auto Sales

519-267-8448

Contact Seller
2016 Mazda MAZDA5

2016 Mazda MAZDA5

GS 2.5L/6 SEATER/ONE OWNER/NO ACCIDENTS/CERTIFIED

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Mazda MAZDA5

GS 2.5L/6 SEATER/ONE OWNER/NO ACCIDENTS/CERTIFIED

Location

A&S Prestige Auto Sales

512 Coronation Blvd., Cambridge, ON N1R 3E5

519-267-8448

  1. 1698884575
  2. 1698884573
  3. 1698884570
  4. 1698884537
  5. 1698884536
  6. 1698884570
  7. 1698884538
  8. 1698884537
  9. 1698884536
  10. 1698884570
  11. 1698884536
  12. 1698884538
  13. 1698884538
  14. 1698884535
  15. 1698884534
  16. 1698884538
  17. 1698884536
  18. 1698884539
  19. 1698884537
  20. 1698884537
  21. 1698884536
  22. 1698884536
  23. 1698884536
  24. 1698884537
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

$14,990

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
123,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 10615479

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 123,000 KM

Vehicle Description

SAFETY INCLUDED - PROMO WINTER TIRES ON RIMS INCLUDED - 6 PASSENGERS - FULLY LOADED - NO ACCIDENTS - ONE OWNER -

WE FINANCE EVERYONE - WE ACCEPT CREDIT CARDS 

WE ARE OPERATING BY APPOINTMENT - TO BOOK AN APPOINTMENT PLEASE LET US KNOW THE DAY, TIME, AND PHONE NUMBER -

MONDAY TO FRIDAY FROM 10AM-6PM - BY APPOINTMENT -

SATURDAY FROM 10AM-4PM - BY APPOINTMENT -

OMVIC/UCDA MEMBERSHIP BUY WITH CONFIDENCE -

www.asprestigeautosales.com

PLEASE CALL: 519-267-8448 or simply check our website to book an appointment.

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Exterior

Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Winter Tires
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Warranty

Warranty Available

Comfort

Climate Control

Seating

Cloth Seats
3rd Row Seat
Rear Bucket Seats

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From A&S Prestige Auto Sales

2014 Honda Accord EX...
 192,000 KM
$15,990 + tax & lic
2018 Mitsubishi Mira...
 11,000 KM
$15,990 + tax & lic
2017 Mazda MAZDA5 GS...
 145,000 KM
$15,490 + tax & lic

Email A&S Prestige Auto Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
A&S Prestige Auto Sales

A&S Prestige Auto Sales

512 Coronation Blvd., Cambridge, ON N1R 3E5

Call Dealer

519-267-XXXX

(click to show)

519-267-8448

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory