2016 Mitsubishi Lancer

109,213 KM

$19,995

+ tax & licensing
$19,995

+ taxes & licensing

GTS / AWC / ALLOY WHEELS / NO ACCIDENTS

2016 Mitsubishi Lancer

GTS / AWC / ALLOY WHEELS / NO ACCIDENTS

6 Jaffray St, Cambridge, ON N1R 3H9

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$19,995

+ taxes & licensing

109,213KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10065315
  • VIN: JA32V2FW8GU602275

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 109,213 KM

Vehicle Description

NO ACCIDENTS *** GTS *** ALL WHEEL DRIVE *** HEATED SEATS *** EMERGENCY BRAKING ASSIST *** HEATED MIRRORS *** BLUETOOTH CONNECTION *** AUTO *** AC *** ONLY 109,213KM *** VEHICLE COMES CERTIFIED *** NO HIDDEN FEES *** WE DEAL WITH ALL THE MAJOR BANKS JUST LIKE THE FRANCHISE DEALERS *** WORTH THE DRIVE TO CAMBRIDGE ****

 

 

HOURS : MONDAY TO THURSDAY 11 AM TO 7 PM FRIDAY 11 AM TO 6 PM SATURDAY 10 AM TO 5 PM

 

 

ADDRESS : 6 JAFFRAY ST CAMBRIDGE ONTARIO

 

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Exterior

Automatic Headlights

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

6 Jaffray St, Cambridge, ON N1R 3H9

