$19,995+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
519-621-4333
2016 Mitsubishi Lancer
GTS / AWC / ALLOY WHEELS / NO ACCIDENTS
Location
Car Match Canada
6 Jaffray St, Cambridge, ON N1R 3H9
519-621-4333
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$19,995
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 10065315
- VIN: JA32V2FW8GU602275
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 109,213 KM
Vehicle Description
NO ACCIDENTS *** GTS *** ALL WHEEL DRIVE *** HEATED SEATS *** EMERGENCY BRAKING ASSIST *** HEATED MIRRORS *** BLUETOOTH CONNECTION *** AUTO *** AC *** ONLY 109,213KM *** VEHICLE COMES CERTIFIED *** NO HIDDEN FEES *** WE DEAL WITH ALL THE MAJOR BANKS JUST LIKE THE FRANCHISE DEALERS *** WORTH THE DRIVE TO CAMBRIDGE ****
HOURS : MONDAY TO THURSDAY 11 AM TO 7 PM FRIDAY 11 AM TO 6 PM SATURDAY 10 AM TO 5 PM
ADDRESS : 6 JAFFRAY ST CAMBRIDGE ONTARIO
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Safety
Interior
Power Options
Comfort
Media / Nav / Comm
Exterior
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Car Match Canada
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.