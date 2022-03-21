Menu
2016 Mitsubishi Outlander

159,000 KM

Details Description Features

$14,000

+ tax & licensing
$14,000

+ taxes & licensing

Redline Auto Sales

226-473-1123

2016 Mitsubishi Outlander

2016 Mitsubishi Outlander

ES AWC

2016 Mitsubishi Outlander

ES AWC

Location

Redline Auto Sales

630 Hespeler Rd, Cambridge, ON N1R 6J8

226-473-1123

  1. 8939863
  2. 8939863
Logo_OneOwner
Sale

$14,000

+ taxes & licensing

159,000KM
Used
  Listing ID: 8939863
  Stock #: 22N7949

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 22N7949
  • Mileage 159,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Over 1000 Positive Google Reviews combined!!! Superior Level of Guest Experience and Satisfaction, Unrivalled Pricing, Three Locations to Serve You!!! Don't Miss Your Chance to Experience a New Way of Buying a Pre-Owned Vehicle!!! LOWEST price policy in effect, we APPROVE all credit, TOP value paid for trades, NO extra fees!!! All pricing is pre-negotiated to save you money and time!!! No extra fees of any kind, what you see is what you pay, MTO safety standards certificate is included!!! HST and licensing extra!!! Carfax reports are provided with every vehicle at no EXTRA charge!!! Over 400 vehicles in stock!!! OMVIC registered!!! We want your trade ins, top value paid!!! We will buy your vehicle even if you don't buy from us!!! We Approve All Credit!!! Everyone is Approved (conditions apply)!!! Please visit www.redlineautosales.ca for our complete and up to date inventory!!!

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Daytime Running Lights
Stability Control
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Bench Seat
Cargo shade
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire
Climate Control
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Redline Auto Sales

Redline Auto Sales

Cambridge

630 Hespeler Rd, Cambridge, ON N1R 6J8

