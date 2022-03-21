2016 Mitsubishi Outlander

Sale $14,000 + taxes & licensing 1 5 9 , 0 0 0 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8939863

8939863 Stock #: 22N7949

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Blue

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Transmission Automatic

Stock # 22N7949

Mileage 159,000 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Brake Assist Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Daytime Running Lights Stability Control Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Trip Computer Leather Steering Wheel Steering Wheel Audio Controls Tire Pressure Monitor Rear Bench Seat Cargo shade Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Convenience Keyless Entry Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio CD Player MP3 Player Auxiliary Audio Input Exterior Rear Spoiler Aluminum Wheels Automatic Headlights Privacy Glass Temporary spare tire Comfort Climate Control Seating Pass-Through Rear Seat Heated Front Seat(s) Additional Features Knee Air Bag Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.