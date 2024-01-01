$CALL+ tax & licensing
2016 Nissan Micra
Base SV
Location
Eagle Auto Mall
408 Witmer St, Cambridge, ON N3H 0A3
519-650-0326
Used
75,334KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 3N1CK3CPXGL258608
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 75,334 KM
Vehicle Description
Keyless Entry * Power Windows/Mirrors/Locks * Heated Mirrors * Stability Control Button * Steering Wheel Controls * Cruise Control * Voice Recognition * Call Buttons * FM/AM Radio * CD/AUX * A/C * 15 Steel Wheels * Firestone Tires *
