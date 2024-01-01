Menu
Keyless Entry * Power Windows/Mirrors/Locks * Heated Mirrors * Stability Control Button * Steering Wheel Controls * Cruise Control * Voice Recognition * Call Buttons * FM/AM Radio * CD/AUX * A/C * 15 Steel Wheels * Firestone Tires *

2016 Nissan Micra

75,334 KM

Details Description

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2016 Nissan Micra

Base SV

2016 Nissan Micra

Base SV

Location

Eagle Auto Mall

408 Witmer St, Cambridge, ON N3H 0A3

519-650-0326

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
75,334KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 3N1CK3CPXGL258608

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour Red
  Interior Colour Black
  Body Style Hatchback
  Fuel Type Gasoline
  Transmission Variable / CVT
  Doors 4-door
  Passengers 5
  Mileage 75,334 KM

Vehicle Description

Keyless Entry * Power Windows/Mirrors/Locks * Heated Mirrors * Stability Control Button * Steering Wheel Controls * Cruise Control * Voice Recognition * Call Buttons * FM/AM Radio * CD/AUX * A/C * 15 Steel Wheels * Firestone Tires *

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Eagle Auto Mall

Eagle Auto Mall

408 Witmer St, Cambridge, ON N3H 0A3

519-650-0326

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Eagle Auto Mall

519-650-0326

2016 Nissan Micra