$6,995+ tax & licensing
$6,995
+ taxes & licensing
Eagle Auto Sales
519-998-3156
2016 Nissan Micra
Location
165 Turnbull Ct, Cambridge, ON N1T 1C6
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
221,000KM
Used
Good Condition
- Listing ID: 9478326
- VIN: 3N1CK3CP3GL249653
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 221,000 KM
Vehicle Description
2016 NISSAN MICRA
221000KM
1.6L 4 CYL ENGINE
AUTOMATIC
POWER WINDOWS
POWER LOCKS
KEYLESS ENTRY
$6995 CERTIFIED + TAX
VIEWING BY APPOINTMENT, PLEASE CALL AHEAD.
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Warranty Available
CD Player
Automatic Headlights
