Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2016 Nissan Micra

221,000 KM

Details Description Features

$6,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$6,995

+ taxes & licensing

Eagle Auto Sales

519-998-3156

Contact Seller
2016 Nissan Micra

2016 Nissan Micra

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Nissan Micra

Location

Eagle Auto Sales

165 Turnbull Ct, Cambridge, ON N1T 1C6

519-998-3156

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$6,995

+ taxes & licensing

221,000KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9478326
  • VIN: 3N1CK3CP3GL249653

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 221,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2016 NISSAN MICRA

221000KM

1.6L 4 CYL ENGINE

AUTOMATIC

POWER WINDOWS

POWER LOCKS

KEYLESS ENTRY

 

$6995 CERTIFIED + TAX

EAGLE AUTO SALES

519-998-3156

WWW.EAGLEAUTOSALES.CA

 

VIEWING BY APPOINTMENT, PLEASE CALL AHEAD.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Warranty Available
CD Player
Automatic Headlights

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Eagle Auto Sales

2016 Nissan Micra
221,000 KM
$6,995 + tax & lic
2006 Dodge Ram 3500 ...
 485,000 KM
$10,000 + tax & lic
2016 RAM 1500 OUTDOO...
 203,000 KM
$19,995 + tax & lic

Email Eagle Auto Sales

Eagle Auto Sales

Eagle Auto Sales

165 Turnbull Ct, Cambridge, ON N1T 1C6

Call Dealer

519-998-XXXX

(click to show)

519-998-3156

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory