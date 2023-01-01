Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2016 Nissan Micra

77,000 KM

Details Description Features

$15,490

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$15,490

+ taxes & licensing

A&S Prestige Auto Sales

519-267-8448

Contact Seller
2016 Nissan Micra

2016 Nissan Micra

SV 1.6L/FULLY LOADED/AUTOMATIC/CERTIFIED

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Nissan Micra

SV 1.6L/FULLY LOADED/AUTOMATIC/CERTIFIED

Location

A&S Prestige Auto Sales

512 Coronation Blvd., Cambridge, ON N1R 3E5

519-267-8448

  1. 1679928008
  2. 1679928008
  3. 1679928008
  4. 1679928008
  5. 1679928007
  6. 1679928009
  7. 1679928008
  8. 1679928006
  9. 1679928007
  10. 1679928007
  11. 1679928008
  12. 1679928006
  13. 1679928007
  14. 1679928007
  15. 1679928006
  16. 1679928007
  17. 1679928006
  18. 1679928007
  19. 1679928009
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

$15,490

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
77,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9769357
  • VIN: 3N1CK3CP9GL267011

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 77,000 KM

Vehicle Description

SAFETY INCLUDED - LOW KILOMETERS - POWER WINDOWS - POWER LOCKS -

WE FINANCE EVERYONE - WE ACCEPT CREDIT CARDS 

WE ARE OPERATING BY APPOINTMENT - TO BOOK AN APPOINTMENT PLEASE LET US KNOW THE DAY, TIME, AND PHONE NUMBER -

MONDAY TO FRIDAY FROM 10AM-6PM - BY APPOINTMENT -

SATURDAY FROM 10AM-4PM - BY APPOINTMENT -

OMVIC/UCDA MEMBERSHIP BUY WITH CONFIDENCE -

www.asprestigeautosales.com

PLEASE CALL: 519-267-8448 or simply check our website to book an appointment.

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Temporary spare tire

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Rear Bench Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input

Warranty

Warranty Available

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Automatic Headlights

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From A&S Prestige Auto Sales

2014 Hyundai Elantra...
 65,000 KM
$15,990 + tax & lic
2017 Kia Rio LX+/1.6...
 192,000 KM
$9,490 + tax & lic
2012 Mazda MAZDA5 2....
 163,000 KM
$8,990 + tax & lic

Email A&S Prestige Auto Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
A&S Prestige Auto Sales

A&S Prestige Auto Sales

512 Coronation Blvd., Cambridge, ON N1R 3E5

Call Dealer

519-267-XXXX

(click to show)

519-267-8448

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory