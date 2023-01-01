Menu
2016 Nissan Rogue

87,498 KM

Details Description Features

$19,995

+ tax & licensing
Car Match Canada

519-621-4333

SL / SUNROOF / NAV / NO ACCIDENTS

Location

6 Jaffray St, Cambridge, ON N1R 3H9

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

87,498KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10409640
  • VIN: 5N1AT2MV6GC750911

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 87,498 KM

Vehicle Description

NO ACCIDENTS *** SL *** SUNROOF *** NAVIGATION *** REVERSE CAMERA *** BLUETOOTH CONNECTION *** HEATED MIRRORS *** KEYLESS START/ENTRY *** AC *** AUTO *** POWER GROUP *** ALLOY WHEELS *** ONLY 87,498KM *** VEHICLE COMES CERTIFIED *** NO HIDDEN FEES *** WE DEAL WITH ALL THE MAJOR BANKS JUST LIKE THE FRANCHISE DEALERS *** WORTH THE DRIVE TO CAMBRIDGE ****


HOURS : MONDAY TO THURSDAY 11 AM TO 7 PM FRIDAY 11 AM TO 6 PM SATURDAY 10 AM TO 5 PM


ADDRESS : 6 JAFFRAY ST CAMBRIDGE ONTARIO

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
CD Player

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Exterior

Automatic Headlights

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection

