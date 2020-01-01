Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2016 Nissan Rogue

127,000 KM

Details Description Features

$13,299

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$13,299

+ taxes & licensing

Apex Auto

226-606-0171

Contact Seller
2016 Nissan Rogue

2016 Nissan Rogue

S

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Nissan Rogue

S

Location

Apex Auto

333 Dundas St N, Cambridge, ON N1R 5R1

226-606-0171

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

$13,299

+ taxes & licensing

127,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6288990
  • VIN: 5N1AT2MV5GC879013

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 127,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2016 Nissan Rouge 127k KM

Clean CarFax

CERTIFIED 

Features:

-Bluetooth

-Power Doors

-Power Windows

-Auto Headlights

and so much more

Financing available starting at 4.99%

At Apex Autos we try to make the car buying experience more simple, Therefore we put our very best price up front. No haggle no hassle 

All Trade Ins Welcome

Call us at 226-606-0171 to book an appointment 

Apex Autos

333 Dundas street North Cambridge

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Controls
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Temporary spare tire
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Warranty Available
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Tire Pressure Monitor
Steel Wheels
Engine Immobilizer
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Wheel Covers
Back-Up Camera
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Apex Auto

2016 Nissan Rogue S
 127,000 KM
$13,299 + tax & lic

Email Apex Auto

Apex Auto

Apex Auto

333 Dundas St N, Cambridge, ON N1R 5R1

Call Dealer

226-606-XXXX

(click to show)

226-606-0171

Quick Links
Directions Inventory