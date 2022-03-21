$25,495+ tax & licensing
2016 Nissan Rogue
SL AWD * Navigation * Panoramic Sunroof * Heated Leather Seats * Hands Free Calling * Power Lift Gate * Push Button Start * 360 Back Up Camera * Power
2235 Eagle Street N, Cambridge, ON N3H 4R7
106,469KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 8805596
- VIN: 5N1AT2MV8GC840674
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 106,469 KM
Vehicle Description
Vehicle Features
All Wheel Drive
Lebada Motors
2235 Eagle Street N, Cambridge, ON N3H 4R7