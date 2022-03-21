Menu
2016 Nissan Rogue

106,469 KM

Details

$25,495

+ tax & licensing
$25,495

+ taxes & licensing

Lebada Motors

519-653-1212

2016 Nissan Rogue

2016 Nissan Rogue

SL AWD * Navigation * Panoramic Sunroof * Heated Leather Seats * Hands Free Calling * Power Lift Gate * Push Button Start * 360 Back Up Camera * Power

2016 Nissan Rogue

SL AWD * Navigation * Panoramic Sunroof * Heated Leather Seats * Hands Free Calling * Power Lift Gate * Push Button Start * 360 Back Up Camera * Power

Location

Lebada Motors

2235 Eagle Street N, Cambridge, ON N3H 4R7

519-653-1212

$25,495

+ taxes & licensing

106,469KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 8805596
  • VIN: 5N1AT2MV8GC840674

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 106,469 KM

Vehicle Description

SL AWD * Navigation * Panoramic Sunroof * Heated Leather Seats * Hands Free Calling * Power Lift Gate * Push Button Start * 360 Back Up Camera * Power Front Seats * Cruise Control * Steering Wheel Controls *  Sport Mode * Eco Mode * Down Hill Assist * BSW ( Blind Spot Warning ) * Emergency Brake * AM/FM/SXM/USB/Aux/Bluetooth * Dual Climate Control * 12V DC Outlet * Rear Child Door Locks * Alloy Rims * Roof Rails *

Vehicle Features

All Wheel Drive

Lebada Motors

Lebada Motors

2235 Eagle Street N, Cambridge, ON N3H 4R7

