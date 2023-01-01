Menu
2016 Nissan Rogue

119,009 KM

$17,995

+ tax & licensing
$17,995

+ taxes & licensing

Lebada Motors

519-653-1212

Back Up Camera * Push Button Start * Heated Cloth Seats * Hands Free Calling * Power Driver Seat * Eco/Sport Mode * Cruise Control * S

Location

Lebada Motors

2235 Eagle Street N, Cambridge, ON N3H 4R7

519-653-1212

119,009KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9699352
  • VIN: 5N1AT2MT2GC843858

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 119,009 KM

Vehicle Description

Back Up Camera * Push Button Start * Heated Cloth Seats * Hands Free Calling * Power Driver Seat * Eco/Sport Mode * Cruise Control * Steering Wheel Controls *  AM/FM/SiriusXM/USB/Aux/Bluetooth * 12V DC Outlet * USB Outlet * Power Locks * Power Windows * Keyless Entry * Rear Child Door Locks * Child Seat Anchors * Roof Rails *

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Front Wheel Drive

Additional Options from Lebada Motors
Lebada Motors

Lebada Motors

2235 Eagle Street N, Cambridge, ON N3H 4R7

519-653-1212

