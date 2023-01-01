Menu
2016 Nissan Rogue

127,147 KM

Details Description

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Lebada Motors

519-653-1212

2016 Nissan Rogue

2016 Nissan Rogue

S 2WD

2016 Nissan Rogue

S 2WD

Location

Lebada Motors

2235 Eagle Street N, Cambridge, ON N3H 4R7

519-653-1212

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

127,147KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  Listing ID: 9851243
  VIN: 5N1AT2MTXGC841310

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 127,147 KM

Vehicle Description

* Rogue SV * Push Button Start * Back Up Camera * Heated Cloth Seats * Cruise Control * Steering Wheel Controls * Hands Free Calling * AM/FM/SXM/USB/Bluetooth * Sport Mode * Eco Mode * Power Locks * Power Windows * Keyless Entry * Rear Child Door Locks * Child Seat Anchors * Alloy Rims * Rear Wiper *

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Lebada Motors

Lebada Motors

2235 Eagle Street N, Cambridge, ON N3H 4R7

