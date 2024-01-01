$CALL+ tax & licensing
2016 Nissan Sentra
FE+ S
Location
Lebada Motors
2235 Eagle Street N, Cambridge, ON N3H 4R7
519-653-1212
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 115,649 KM
Vehicle Description
Keyless Entry * Push To Start * Sunroof * Heated Seats * ECO/Sport Mode * Traction/Stability Control * Steering Controls * Leather Steering Wheel * Power Locks/Windows/Side View Mirrors * Power Lift Gate * Climate Controls * Cruise Control * Voice Recognition * AM/FM/XM/CD/USB/AUX * Bluetooth * Digital Infotainment Display System * Emergency Brake Assist * Rear View Camera * Heated Mirrors * Audio/Radio Controls * 16 Inch Alloy Wheels *
Lebada Motors
519-653-1212