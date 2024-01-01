Menu
Keyless Entry * Push To Start * Sunroof * Heated Seats * ECO/Sport Mode * Traction/Stability Control * Steering Controls * Leather Steering Wheel * Power Locks/Windows/Side View Mirrors * Power Lift Gate * Climate Controls * Cruise Control * Voice Recognition * AM/FM/XM/CD/USB/AUX * Bluetooth * Digital Infotainment Display System * Emergency Brake Assist * Rear View Camera * Heated Mirrors * Audio/Radio Controls * 16 Inch Alloy Wheels *

2016 Nissan Sentra

115,649 KM

Details Description

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2016 Nissan Sentra

FE+ S

2016 Nissan Sentra

FE+ S

Location

Lebada Motors

2235 Eagle Street N, Cambridge, ON N3H 4R7

519-653-1212

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
115,649KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 3N1AB7AP0GL674071

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 115,649 KM

Vehicle Description

Keyless Entry * Push To Start * Sunroof * Heated Seats * ECO/Sport Mode * Traction/Stability Control * Steering Controls * Leather Steering Wheel * Power Locks/Windows/Side View Mirrors * Power Lift Gate * Climate Controls * Cruise Control * Voice Recognition * AM/FM/XM/CD/USB/AUX * Bluetooth * Digital Infotainment Display System * Emergency Brake Assist * Rear View Camera * Heated Mirrors * Audio/Radio Controls * 16 Inch Alloy Wheels *

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Lebada Motors

Lebada Motors

2235 Eagle Street N, Cambridge, ON N3H 4R7
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Lebada Motors

519-653-1212

2016 Nissan Sentra