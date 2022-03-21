2016 Nissan Versa

$CALL + taxes & licensing 1 1 7 , 0 0 0 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8965531

8965531 Stock #: 893

893 VIN: 3N1CE2CPXGL362677

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Hatchback

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 117,000 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control Child Safety Locks Interior Tilt Steering Wheel Steering Wheel Controls Trip Computer Windows Rear Defrost Additional Features Driver Side Airbag Vehicle Stability Management VSM Anti-lock Brakes / ABS Passenger Front Airbag Off/On

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.