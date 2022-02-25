$14,995+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$14,995
+ taxes & licensing
Car Match Canada
519-621-4333
2016 Nissan Versa Note
2016 Nissan Versa Note
SV / AUTO / NO ACCIDENTS / 45,629 KM
Location
Car Match Canada
6 Jaffray St, Cambridge, ON N1R 3H9
519-621-4333
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$14,995
+ taxes & licensing
45,629KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 8449437
- VIN: 3N1CE2CP8GL374021
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 45,629 KM
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
Keyless Entry
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Steel Wheels
Temporary spare tire
Cargo shade
Wheel Covers
Bluetooth Connection
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Car Match Canada
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Car Match Canada
6 Jaffray St, Cambridge, ON N1R 3H9