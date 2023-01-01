Menu
2016 RAM 1500

73,092 KM

$26,995

+ tax & licensing
$26,995

+ taxes & licensing

Car Match Canada

519-621-4333

2016 RAM 1500

2016 RAM 1500

EXPRESS / AUTO / 4X4 / REG CAB / NO ACCIDENTS

2016 RAM 1500

EXPRESS / AUTO / 4X4 / REG CAB / NO ACCIDENTS

Car Match Canada

6 Jaffray St, Cambridge, ON N1R 3H9

519-621-4333

$26,995

+ taxes & licensing

73,092KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  Listing ID: 10330926
  VIN: 3C6JR7AT1GG301191

  Exterior Colour Black
  Interior Colour b
  Body Style Pickup Truck
  Fuel Type Gasoline
  Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  Transmission Automatic
  Engine 8-cylinder
  Doors 2-door
  Mileage 73,092 KM

*** NO ACCIDENTS *** REG CAB SHORT BOX *** RARE TRUCK *** EXPRESS EDT *** 4X4 *** 20" ALLOY'S *** ONLY 73,092 KM *** VEHICLE COMES CERTIFIED *** NO HIDDEN FEES *** WE DEAL WITH ALL THE MAJOR BANKS JUST LIKE THE FRANCHISE DEALERS *** WORTH THE DRIVE TO CAMBRIDGE ****


HOURS : MONDAY TO THURSDAY 11 AM TO 7 PM FRIDAY 11 AM TO 6 PM SATURDAY 10 AM TO 5 PM


ADDRESS : 6 JAFFRAY ST CAMBRIDGE ONTARIO

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Air Conditioning

Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel

Conventional Spare Tire

Car Match Canada

Car Match Canada

6 Jaffray St, Cambridge, ON N1R 3H9

