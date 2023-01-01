$26,995+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
519-621-4333
2016 RAM 1500
EXPRESS / AUTO / 4X4 / REG CAB / NO ACCIDENTS
Location
Car Match Canada
6 Jaffray St, Cambridge, ON N1R 3H9
519-621-4333
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$26,995
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 10330926
- VIN: 3C6JR7AT1GG301191
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour b
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Mileage 73,092 KM
Vehicle Description
*** NO ACCIDENTS *** REG CAB SHORT BOX *** RARE TRUCK *** EXPRESS EDT *** 4X4 *** 20" ALLOY'S *** ONLY 73,092 KM *** VEHICLE COMES CERTIFIED *** NO HIDDEN FEES *** WE DEAL WITH ALL THE MAJOR BANKS JUST LIKE THE FRANCHISE DEALERS *** WORTH THE DRIVE TO CAMBRIDGE ****
HOURS : MONDAY TO THURSDAY 11 AM TO 7 PM FRIDAY 11 AM TO 6 PM SATURDAY 10 AM TO 5 PM
ADDRESS : 6 JAFFRAY ST CAMBRIDGE ONTARIO
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Safety
Exterior
Media / Nav / Comm
Interior
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Car Match Canada
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.