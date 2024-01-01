Menu
<p>NO ACCIDENTS *** EXPRESS *** REG CAB *** SHORT BOX *** FOUR WHEEL DRIVE *** AUTO *** AC *** POWER GROUP *** ALLOY WHEELS *** ONLY 139,892KM *** VEHICLE COMES CERTIFIED *** NO HIDDEN FEES *** WE DEAL WITH ALL THE MAJOR BANKS JUST LIKE THE FRANCHISE DEALERS *** WORTH THE DRIVE TO CAMBRIDGE ****<br /><br /><br />HOURS : MONDAY TO THURSDAY 11 AM TO 7 PM FRIDAY 11 AM TO 6 PM SATURDAY 10 AM TO 5 PM<br /><br /><br />ADDRESS : 6 JAFFRAY ST CAMBRIDGE ONTARIO</p>

139,982 KM

Details Description Features

EXPRESS / 4WD / REG CAB / NO ACCIDENTS

Location

Car Match Canada

6 Jaffray St, Cambridge, ON N1R 3H9

519-621-4333

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

139,982KM
Used
VIN 3C6JR7AT6GG358079

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 139,982 KM

Vehicle Description

HOURS : MONDAY TO THURSDAY 11 AM TO 7 PM FRIDAY 11 AM TO 6 PM SATURDAY 10 AM TO 5 PM


ADDRESS : 6 JAFFRAY ST CAMBRIDGE ONTARIO

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control

Exterior

Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel

Additional Features

Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

