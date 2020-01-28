Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

SAFETY INCLUDED - WARRANTY AVAILABLE -

ONE OWNER - NO ACCIDENT -

OMVIC/UCDA MEMBERSHIP BUY WITH CONFIDENCE -

FINANCING AVAILABLE -

WE ACCEPT CREDIT CARDS -

OPEN MONDAY TO FRIDAY FROM 10AM-6PM -

SATURDAY FROM 10AM-4PM -

www.asprestigeautosales.carpages.ca

PLEASE CALL: 519-267-8448

Safety Anti-Lock Brakes

Driver Air Bag

Fog Lights

Passenger Air Bag

Side Air Bag

Traction Control

Heated Mirrors

Child Seat Anchors

4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Brake Assist

Stability Control

Child Safety Locks

Rear Head Air Bag

Rearview Camera

Front Head Air Bag

Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Mirrors

Power Windows

Power Steering

Power Door Locks

Power Seats Exterior Tinted Glass

Alloy Wheels

Daytime Running Lights

Trailer Hitch

Tire Pressure Monitor Comfort Air Conditioning

Tilt Steering Wheel

Heated Steering Wheel Convenience Cruise Control

Keyless Entry

Steering Wheel Controls

Automatic Headlights

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Passenger Vanity Mirror Seating Bucket Seats

Folding Rear Seat

Heated Seats

Cloth Seats

Lumbar Support

Rear Bench Seat Warranty Warranty Available Media / Nav / Comm Premium Sound System

Trip Computer

MP3 Player

Bluetooth

Satellite Radio

GPS Navigation

Auxiliary Audio Input

AM/FM CD Player

SiriusXM Radio Suspension Air Suspension Windows Privacy Glass Powertrain Engine Immobilizer

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode Additional Features Turbocharged

Conventional Spare Tire

Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.