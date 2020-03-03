Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Safety Anti-Lock Brakes

Driver Air Bag

Fog Lights

Passenger Air Bag

Security System

Side Air Bag

Traction Control

Heated Mirrors

Rear Window Defrost

4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Brake Assist

Stability Control

Child Safety Locks

Rear Head Air Bag

Rear Parking Aid

Rearview Camera

Front Head Air Bag

Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Mirrors

Power Windows

Power Steering

Power Door Locks

Power Passenger Seat

Power Trunk

Power Seats Exterior Tinted Glass

Alloy Wheels

Daytime Running Lights

Trailer Hitch

Aluminum Wheels

Tire Pressure Monitor

Running Boards/Side Steps Comfort Air Conditioning

Tilt Steering Wheel

Sunroof / Moonroof

Climate Control

Heated Steering Wheel Convenience Cruise Control

Keyless Entry

Steering Wheel Controls

Automatic Headlights

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Driver Vanity Mirror

Passenger Vanity Mirror

Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror

Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Universal Garage Door Opener

Remote Engine Start

Mirror Memory

Proximity Key

Push Button Start Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio

Premium Sound System

Trip Computer

MP3 Player

Bluetooth

Satellite Radio

GPS Navigation

Auxiliary Audio Input

AM/FM CD Player

SiriusXM Radio Seating Bucket Seats

Folding Rear Seat

Heated Seats

Leather Seats

Seat Memory

Pass-Through Rear Seat

Power Driver Seat

Lumbar Support

Rear Bench Seat

Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Passenger Adjustable Lumbar

Heated Front Seat(s)

Cooled Front Seat(s) Warranty Warranty Available Suspension Air Suspension Windows Privacy Glass Trim Woodgrain Interior Trim Powertrain Engine Immobilizer

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features Navigation System

Back-Up Camera

Adjustable Pedals

Turbocharged

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors

Power Folding Mirrors

Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

HD Radio

Heated Rear Seat(s)

Conventional Spare Tire

Bluetooth Connection

