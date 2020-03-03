Menu
2016 RAM 1500

Limited/ECODIESEL/4X4/CREW CAB/ONE OWNER/CERTIFIED

2016 RAM 1500

Limited/ECODIESEL/4X4/CREW CAB/ONE OWNER/CERTIFIED

Location

A & S Prestige Auto Sales

512 Coronation Blvd., Cambridge, ON N1R 3E5

519-267-8448

Sale Price

$35,990

+ taxes & licensing

  • 85,000KM
  • Used
  • Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 4714284
Exterior Colour
White
Interior Colour
Black Leather
Body Style
Pickup Truck
Fuel Type
Diesel
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

REDUCED - SAFETY INCLUDED + TRUCK STILL WITH CHRYSLER WARRANTY -
ONE OWNER -NO ACCIDENT -
OMVIC/UCDA MEMBERSHIP BUY WITH CONFIDENCE -
FINANCING AVAILABLE -
WE ACCEPT CREDIT CARDS -
OPEN MONDAY TO FRIDAY FROM 10AM-6PM -
SATURDAY FROM 10AM-4PM -
www.asprestigeautosales.carpages.ca
PLEASE CALL: 519-267-8448

Safety
  • Anti-Lock Brakes
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Fog Lights
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Security System
  • Side Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • Rear Window Defrost
  • Child Seat Anchors
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Brake Assist
  • Stability Control
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Rear Parking Aid
  • Rearview Camera
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
  • Power Passenger Seat
  • Power Seats
Exterior
  • Tinted Glass
  • Alloy Wheels
  • Daytime Running Lights
  • Trailer Hitch
  • Aluminum Wheels
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
  • Running Boards/Side Steps
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
  • Sunroof / Moonroof
  • Climate Control
  • Heated Steering Wheel
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Steering Wheel Controls
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
  • Universal Garage Door Opener
  • Remote Engine Start
  • Mirror Memory
  • Proximity Key
  • Push Button Start
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Radio
  • Premium Sound System
  • Trip Computer
  • MP3 Player
  • Bluetooth
  • Satellite Radio
  • GPS Navigation
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
  • AM/FM CD Player
  • SiriusXM Radio
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Folding Rear Seat
  • Heated Seats
  • Leather Seats
  • Seat Memory
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Power Driver Seat
  • Lumbar Support
  • Rear Bench Seat
  • Driver Adjustable Lumbar
  • Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
  • Heated Front Seat(s)
  • Cooled Front Seat(s)
Warranty
  • Warranty Available
  • Balance of Factory Warranty
Suspension
  • Air Suspension
Windows
  • Privacy Glass
Trim
  • Woodgrain Interior Trim
Powertrain
  • Engine Immobilizer
  • Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Additional Features
  • Navigation System
  • Back-Up Camera
  • Adjustable Pedals
  • Turbocharged
  • Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
  • Power Folding Mirrors
  • Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
  • HD Radio
  • Heated Rear Seat(s)
  • Conventional Spare Tire
  • Bluetooth Connection

