Menu
Account
Sign In
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$21,995

+ taxes & licensing

Garston Motors

519-653-1212

Contact Seller
2016 RAM 1500

2016 RAM 1500

Regular Cab 4X4 Hemi * Bed Liner * Roll Up Tonneau Cover *Keyless Entry * USB/AUX/AM/FM/BT * Cruise Control * Manual Mode * Tow Mode/Haul *

Watch This Vehicle

2016 RAM 1500

Regular Cab 4X4 Hemi * Bed Liner * Roll Up Tonneau Cover *Keyless Entry * USB/AUX/AM/FM/BT * Cruise Control * Manual Mode * Tow Mode/Haul *

Location

Garston Motors

2235 Eagle Street N, Cambridge, ON N3H 4R7

519-653-1212

  1. 5186834
  2. 5186834
  3. 5186834
  4. 5186834
  5. 5186834
  6. 5186834
  7. 5186834
  8. 5186834
  9. 5186834
  10. 5186834
  11. 5186834
  12. 5186834
  13. 5186834
  14. 5186834
  15. 5186834
  16. 5186834
  17. 5186834
  18. 5186834
  19. 5186834
  20. 5186834
  21. 5186834
  22. 5186834
  23. 5186834
  24. 5186834
  25. 5186834
  26. 5186834
  27. 5186834
  28. 5186834
  29. 5186834
  30. 5186834
  31. 5186834
  32. 5186834
Contact Seller

$21,995

+ taxes & licensing

  • 84,780KM
  • Used
  • Excellent Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 5186834
  • VIN: 3C6JR7DT3GG245962
Exterior Colour
White
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
Pickup Truck
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
8-cylinder
Doors
2-door
Passengers
3
Regular Cab 4X4 Hemi * Bed Liner * Roll Up Tonneau Cover * Keyless Entry * USB/AUX/AM/FM/BT * Cruise Control *  Manual Mode * Tow Mode/Haul * Traction Control * Power Windows/Locks * 12V Outlet * Rear Storage Space * Heated Folding Mirrors *
****************************************************** Zero Down Payment Options Available
* Helping People Get Great Used Cars Since 1999
* Auto Loans For Good, Bad Or, No Credit
* Apply Online, Financing Available For Kitchener, Waterloo, and Guelph
* All Our Quality Vehicles Come Certified To The Highest Standards In The Industry Using Premium Parts 
* Ask About Our Exclusive Warranty Options Giving you Superior Coverage's *************************************************************************************Apply now at www.garstonmotors.com *****************************************************Call us at toll free 1-855-351-1212****************************************************************************************All prices exclude HST, Licensing *At times, a down payment may be required for financing however we will do best to achieve a $0 down loan. *All payments shown are based on a 4.94%. Rate of borrowing a vehicle over qualified term based on the lender, with HST included. Example: The cost of borrowing on a vehicle, at the purchase price of $10,000, at 4.94% rate of borrowing over 60 month term is $ 1,461.40 and payment would be $49.39 weekly. Rates are subject to change without notice. Payments are available on approved credit. 
Powertrain
  • 4 X 4

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Garston Motors

2013 Chevrolet Cruze...
 137,941 KM
$7,495 + tax & lic
2015 Honda Civic EX ...
 115,841 KM
$12,995 + tax & lic
2016 Chevrolet Color...
 122,712 KM
$25,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

This dealer offers remote buying options!
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Additional Options from Garston Motors
Video Calls

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Dealer

Garston Motors

Garston Motors

2235 Eagle Street N, Cambridge, ON N3H 4R7

Call Dealer

519-653-XXXX

(click to show)

519-653-1212

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory