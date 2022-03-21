2016 Scion FR-S

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$21,989 + taxes & licensing 1 1 9 , 1 4 8 K M Used Excellent Condition

Listing ID: 8948182

8948182 Stock #: 2202102

2202102 VIN: JF1ZNAA16G9707394

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Grey

Interior Colour Gray

Body Style Coupe

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive

Transmission Manual / Standard

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 2-door

Stock # 2202102

Mileage 119,148 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Brake Assist Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Daytime Running Lights Stability Control Back-Up Camera Tire Pressure Monitor Rear Head Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Trip Computer Leather Steering Wheel Remote Trunk Release Convenience Keyless Entry Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio Premium Sound System CD Player MP3 Player Auxiliary Audio Input Exterior Aluminum Wheels Automatic Headlights Temporary spare tire Seating Cloth Seats Rear Bucket Seats Powertrain Locking/Limited Slip Differential Additional Features Bluetooth Connection

