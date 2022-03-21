Menu
2016 Scion FR-S

119,148 KM

Details Features

$21,989

+ tax & licensing
$21,989

+ taxes & licensing

Cambridge Toyota

519-653-7030

Contact Seller
2016 Scion FR-S

2016 Scion FR-S

86

2016 Scion FR-S

86

Location

Cambridge Toyota

2400 Eagle St North, Cambridge, ON N3H 4R7

519-653-7030

Certified

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$21,989

+ taxes & licensing

119,148KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 8948182
  • Stock #: 2202102
  • VIN: JF1ZNAA16G9707394

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # 2202102
  • Mileage 119,148 KM

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Daytime Running Lights
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Remote Trunk Release
Keyless Entry
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire
Cloth Seats
Rear Bucket Seats
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Bluetooth Connection

