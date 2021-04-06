2016 Smart fortwo

Sale $8,800 + taxes & licensing 5 8 , 0 0 0 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 6829967

6829967 Stock #: 21N6828

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Red

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Coupe

Transmission Automatic

Stock # 21N6828

Mileage 58,000 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Anti-Lock Brakes Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Security System Side Air Bag Traction Control Rear Window Defrost Brake Assist Stability Control Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Windows Power Steering Power Door Locks Comfort Air Conditioning Climate Control Convenience Cruise Control Keyless Entry Passenger Vanity Mirror Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio Trip Computer MP3 Player Steering Wheel Audio Controls Auxiliary Audio Input Seating Bucket Seats Exterior Daytime Running Lights Tire Pressure Monitor Powertrain Engine Immobilizer Additional Features Turbocharged Knee Air Bag Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.