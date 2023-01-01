Menu
NO ACCIDENTS *** ONE OWNER *** 2.0i w/ SPORTS PACKAGE *** REVERSE CAMERA *** ALL WHEEL DRIVE *** HEATED SEATS *** MANUAL *** KEYLESS ENTRY *** AUTO *** AC *** ALLOY WHEELS *** BLUETOOTH *** ONLY 110,837KM *** VEHICLE COMES CERTIFIED *** NO HIDDEN FEES *** WE DEAL WITH ALL THE MAJOR BANKS JUST LIKE THE FRANCHISE DEALERS *** WORTH THE DRIVE TO CAMBRIDGE ****


HOURS : MONDAY TO THURSDAY 11 AM TO 7 PM FRIDAY 11 AM TO 6 PM SATURDAY 10 AM TO 5 PM


ADDRESS : 6 JAFFRAY ST CAMBRIDGE ONTARIO

2016 Subaru Crosstrek

110,837 KM

$14,995

+ tax & licensing
2016 Subaru Crosstrek

2.0i SPORT PKG / MANUAL / ONE OWNER / NO ACCIDENTS

2016 Subaru Crosstrek

2.0i SPORT PKG / MANUAL / ONE OWNER / NO ACCIDENTS

Location

Car Match Canada

6 Jaffray St, Cambridge, ON N1R 3H9

519-621-4333

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$14,995

+ taxes & licensing

110,837KM
Used
VIN JF2GPABC6G9245612

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Tan
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 110,837 KM

Vehicle Description

NO ACCIDENTS *** ONE OWNER *** 2.0i w/ SPORTS PACKAGE *** REVERSE CAMERA *** ALL WHEEL DRIVE *** HEATED SEATS *** MANUAL *** KEYLESS ENTRY *** AUTO *** AC *** ALLOY WHEELS *** BLUETOOTH *** ONLY 110,837KM *** VEHICLE COMES CERTIFIED *** NO HIDDEN FEES *** WE DEAL WITH ALL THE MAJOR BANKS JUST LIKE THE FRANCHISE DEALERS *** WORTH THE DRIVE TO CAMBRIDGE ****


HOURS : MONDAY TO THURSDAY 11 AM TO 7 PM FRIDAY 11 AM TO 6 PM SATURDAY 10 AM TO 5 PM


ADDRESS : 6 JAFFRAY ST CAMBRIDGE ONTARIO

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Exterior

Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Car Match Canada

Car Match Canada

6 Jaffray St, Cambridge, ON N1R 3H9

519-621-XXXX

519-621-4333

$14,995

+ taxes & licensing

Car Match Canada

519-621-4333

2016 Subaru Crosstrek