TOURING PACKAGE *** REVERSE  CAMERA *** HEATED SEATS *** KEYLESS START/ENTRY *** ALLOY WHEELS *** POWER GROUP *** BLUETOOTH *** AUTO *** AC *** ONLY 70,071KM *** VEHICLE COMES CERTIFIED *** NO HIDDEN FEES *** WE DEAL WITH ALL THE MAJOR BANKS JUST LIKE THE FRANCHISE DEALERS *** WORTH THE DRIVE TO CAMBRIDGE ****


HOURS : MONDAY TO THURSDAY 11 AM TO 7 PM FRIDAY 11 AM TO 6 PM SATURDAY 10 AM TO 5 PM


ADDRESS : 6 JAFFRAY ST CAMBRIDGE ONTARIO

2016 Subaru Crosstrek

70,071 KM

$16,995

+ tax & licensing
2016 Subaru Crosstrek

TOURING PKG / REVERSE CAM / HTD SEATS / AUTO

2016 Subaru Crosstrek

TOURING PKG / REVERSE CAM / HTD SEATS / AUTO

Car Match Canada

6 Jaffray St, Cambridge, ON N1R 3H9

519-621-4333

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$16,995

+ taxes & licensing

70,071KM
Used
VIN JF2GPABC5GH313016

  • Exterior Colour Beige
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 70,071 KM

Vehicle Description

TOURING PACKAGE *** REVERSE  CAMERA *** HEATED SEATS *** KEYLESS START/ENTRY *** ALLOY WHEELS *** POWER GROUP *** BLUETOOTH *** AUTO *** AC *** ONLY 70,071KM *** VEHICLE COMES CERTIFIED *** NO HIDDEN FEES *** WE DEAL WITH ALL THE MAJOR BANKS JUST LIKE THE FRANCHISE DEALERS *** WORTH THE DRIVE TO CAMBRIDGE ****


HOURS : MONDAY TO THURSDAY 11 AM TO 7 PM FRIDAY 11 AM TO 6 PM SATURDAY 10 AM TO 5 PM


ADDRESS : 6 JAFFRAY ST CAMBRIDGE ONTARIO

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

CD Player

Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Car Match Canada

Car Match Canada

6 Jaffray St, Cambridge, ON N1R 3H9

519-621-4333

$16,995

+ taxes & licensing

Car Match Canada

519-621-4333

2016 Subaru Crosstrek