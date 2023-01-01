$22,945+ tax & licensing
519-621-4333
2016 Subaru Forester
2.0XT TOURING / AWD / NAVIGATION / SUNROOF
Car Match Canada
6 Jaffray St, Cambridge, ON N1R 3H9
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
- Listing ID: 9985598
- VIN: JF2SJHTC5GH475795
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 115,389 KM
Vehicle Description
ONE OWNER *** LIMITED *** ALL-WHEEL DRIVE *** NAVIGATION *** SUNROOF *** BLUETOOTH *** ALLOY WHEELS *** POST-COLLISION SAFETY SYSTEM *** EMERGENCY BRAKING ASSIST *** REVERSE CAMERA *** HEATED MIRRORS *** HARMAN/KARDON PREMIUM BRAND SPEAKERS *** ONLY 115,389KM *** VEHICLE COMES CERTIFIED *** NO HIDDEN FEES *** WE DEAL WITH ALL THE MAJOR BANKS JUST LIKE THE FRANCHISE DEALERS *** WORTH THE DRIVE TO CAMBRIDGE ****
HOURS : MONDAY TO THURSDAY 11 AM TO 7 PM FRIDAY 11 AM TO 6 PM SATURDAY 10 AM TO 5 PM
ADDRESS : 6 JAFFRAY ST CAMBRIDGE ONTARIO
